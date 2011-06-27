Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,790
|$21,273
|$23,902
|Clean
|$18,296
|$20,708
|$23,249
|Average
|$17,308
|$19,579
|$21,944
|Rough
|$16,321
|$18,449
|$20,638
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,015
|$30,804
|$33,767
|Clean
|$27,278
|$29,986
|$32,845
|Average
|$25,806
|$28,351
|$31,001
|Rough
|$24,333
|$26,715
|$29,156
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,304
|$21,746
|$24,333
|Clean
|$18,796
|$21,169
|$23,668
|Average
|$17,782
|$20,015
|$22,339
|Rough
|$16,767
|$18,860
|$21,010