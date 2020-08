Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4dr GLA 250 features a 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar Silver Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Polar Silver Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI TurbochargedOdometer is 12782 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCTG4GB4JJ410801

Stock: 410801

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020