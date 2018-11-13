  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

What’s new

  • AMG GLA 45 comes with 20-inch wheels standard
  • Part of the first GLA generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most entertaining crossovers in the class
  • Returns respectable mileage considering its performance
  • High clearance and optional all-wheel drive lend some all-weather capability
  • Long list of available tech and safety features on the AMG GLA 45
  • Firm ride quality can grow tiresome on rough roads
  • Automatic transmission operates sluggishly in stop-and-go situations
  • Not much legroom, headroom or cargo room
  • Road and wind noise could be better tamped down
MSRP Starting at
$33,950
Compare dealer price quotes
Save as much as $1,891 with Edmunds

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which GLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Assuming you're not seeking a subcompact crossover for bonkers performance — in which case, go directly to the AMG GLA 45 — the GLA 250 is the only remaining choice. If you live where it's wet, get it with all-wheel drive. The GLA 250 4Matic and AMG GLA 45 both come with a generous set of features, but we'd still add the Premium package for satellite radio, heated seats and blind-spot monitoring. If we were commuting long enough distances, we'd also add the Multimedia package, which offers voice-controlled navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and the Driver Assistance package, which bundles adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

A budget Benz? That hasn't worked out well for the luxury automaker in the past (see: C 230 Kompressor). But the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA is different. Based on a platform used to build small cars for Europe, the GLA combines performance and Mercedes luxury at the price of an average family sedan.

The GLA 250 starts with a 208-horsepower four-cylinder engine and adds standard features such as a power liftgate, a folding seatback with a center pass-through, and three performance modes that optimize engine and transmission settings for different conditions. Front-wheel drive is standard and an available all-wheel-drive model (GLA 250 4Matic) adds some off-road-specific functions.

Infotainment includes an 8-inch display and Bluetooth, with the option of adding navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot (the latter through a subscription service). You'll also need to check the options boxes if you want driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Most Benzes lean toward stately power and control, but the GLA is one of the more fun and raucous models in the Mercedes lineup. This is especially true of the AMG GLA 45 top trim, which offers 375 hp, standard all-wheel drive and performance on another level compared to its rivals.

But a new "budget Benz" isn't without compromise. The GLA rides rougher than a traditional Mercedes, and there's a general dearth of headroom, legroom and cargo space. The GLA 250's transmission also isn't very smooth and responds slowly to requests for more power. A high price relative to the GLA's competitors doesn't help either. Similar BMW and Audi models, while not much roomier, offer more refinement for the same price or less.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered in three trim levels: GLA 250, GLA 250 4Matic and AMG GLA 45. The GLA 250 comes with a 208-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a decent features list that includes power-adjustable front seats, a power liftgate, Bluetooth and a 7-inch central display. The GLA 250 4Matic version adds all-wheel drive and hill descent control. The AMG GLA 45 shares the same basic feature set but with a more powerful engine and other high-performance upgrades.

The GLA 250 starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), a seven-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Key standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, power-adjustable driver's seat, three performance driving modes, imitation-leather upholstery, and a 60/40-split folding rear seatback with a center pass-through.

Tech features include an 8-inch central display with a dial-and-button control array, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, an SD card reader and two USB ports. Certain features of Mercedes' Mbrace telematics system (including a Wi-Fi hotspot and concierge services) are available on a subscription basis.

The all-wheel-drive GLA 250 4Matic model adds some all-weather and light off-road capability with hill descent control and an off-road status monitor that analyzes steering angle, tilt angle and grade percentage.

Several option packages are available for the GLA 250. The Premium package bundles blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, and hands-free liftgate open and close. The Multimedia package includes a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and real-time satellite traffic and weather information.

Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are available in the Driver Assistance package, and a new Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view camera and a self-parking system.

The AMG Line Exterior package offers a high-performance look with 19-inch AMG wheels, AMG body styling and a black headliner. The Night package further enhances this look with black wheels, trim and side mirror caps.

Stand-alone options include several package items — blind-spot monitoring, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and heated front seats, for example — as well as upgrades that include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, leather upholstery, ambient cabin lighting and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The AMG GLA 45 comes with all-wheel drive and the GLA 250's standard features, but with significantly more power (375 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque) from the same engine. It's further distinguished with 19-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, LED headlights, and a power passenger seat. The GLA 45's options largely mirror those of the GLA 250, but there are a couple of exclusive additions.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package includes adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential, a Race driving mode and a higher top speed. The AMG Aerodynamics package offers a gloss-black rear spoiler and body kit. A handful of other packages offer aesthetic enhancements inside and out.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5

Driving

8.0
The GLA 250 uniquely blends straight-line performance and sharp handling with an elevated ground clearance for rutted roads or the occasional field you might drive through. It's like a powerful Subaru XV Crosstrek. Unfortunately, the throttle and transmission don't respond as quickly as we'd like.

Acceleration

8.0
The GLA made the 0-60 mph sprint in 6.8 seconds, which is much quicker than an Audi Q3 and about equal to slightly larger luxury SUVs. The 208-hp turbo four-cylinder feels energetic, but acceleration around town is hampered by the sluggish throttle and transmission.

Braking

8.5
The SUV came to a stop from 60 mph in 105 feet, which is excellent even for a vehicle with summer tires. After repeated stops, distances stayed short, but pedal response diminished.

Steering

8.5
The GLA's steering is nicely weighted whether driving around town or being pushed on a mountain road. It errs on the lighter side, but it's precise and linear with sharp turn-in. You can feel the road through the steering wheel.

Handling

9.0
The GLA doesn't handle like an SUV. It feels more like a nimble hatchback, thanks to well-managed body lean, plenty of tire grip and a well-tuned stability control system. There's less tugging on the steering wheel in the all-wheel-drive GLA 45.

Drivability

5.0
Severe gas pedal lag in the default E mode along with a slow-to-engage seven-speed transmission equals a car that is frustrating to drive at low speeds. Selecting S or manual mode is slightly better, but these are reasons to avoid this car.

Off-road

8.0
Eight inches of ground clearance is more than most small SUVs or hatchbacks have. All-wheel drive includes hill descent control, an off-road transmission mode and special COMAND displays (wheel angle and compass). AWD sends up to 50 percent of torque to rear wheels.

Comfort

6.5
The GLA's suspension, wheels and tires send far more impact harshness into the cabin during around-town driving than we've come to expect from luxury cars. The poor ride quality is a big reason why the GLA fails to earn a higher rating.

Seat comfort

7.5
The GLA's seats offer nice side bolstering and, despite being quite cushy, provide good long-distance support. Mercedes' MB-Tex faux leather looks and feels like the real thing and breathes decently. The driver's seat could use more thigh support.

Ride comfort

5.0
The GLA is flat-out unpleasant in a city filled with potholes, expansion joints and uneven concrete pavement. Low speeds are not its friend, but as speeds rise, the highway ride is well-damped and comfortable over distances.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's some elevated wind noise around the large side mirrors. The GLA certainly isn't the usual Mercedes vault, but it nevertheless has the sort of serenity expected of a luxury-branded car.

Interior

6.5
Though we appreciate Mercedes' intuitive COMAND electronics interface, the GLA's interior is otherwise compromised functionally. Space and visibility are the same as in a compact hatchback, but you're paying a price that's closer to that of a luxury compact SUV.

Ease of use

8.5
The GLA's interior is deceptively simple and remarkably easy to use, with a large infotainment screen, clear gauges, and an easy knob- and button-based climate control system. The gear-selector stalk is a love-it-or-hate-it item.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
If you struggle with the climb up into an SUV's higher seat, the GLA's lower stance may appeal to you. The lower height means loading kids in the back is similar to loading them in a car.

Roominess

5.5
The back seat has minimal legroom compared to an SUV's, and the optional panoramic sunroof significantly hinders headroom. The rear seat doesn't recline or slide. Tall occupants up front may feel as if their heads are up against the ceiling.

Visibility

5.5
If you're looking for that tall, commanding view indicative of an SUV, look elsewhere. The GLA's seating position is low, the windshield pillars are aggressively raked, and the rear quarter view is compromised. Good thing a rearview camera comes standard.

Quality

6.5
Everything you touch — stalks, switches and steering wheel — comes from Mercedes' high-quality parts bin. Yet the trim pieces are harder and more plastic-feeling than in other Mercedes models and similarly priced SUVs.

Utility

It might look like an active lifestyle car or play one on TV, but you can't pack a lot of activity into the GLA. The tidy cargo space can accommodate a couple pieces of luggage or outdoor gear, and with all-wheel drive you could wheel to a remote camping site but pack wisely.

Technology

There's a decent bit of tech even at the base level, including an 8-inch display, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, and a five-year trial of Mbrace Connect telematics services, which includes an optional Wi-Fi hotspot. Satellite radio, navigation and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system are options.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as part of the optional Multimedia package.

Driver aids

The most common driver aids are offered but they're tied up in different option bundles. A rearview camera and automatic emergency braking are standard, but blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise and parking assist come in separate packages.

Voice control

Navigation with voice control comes with the Multimedia package, which also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms for voice commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • driving experience
  • technology
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • visibility
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • doors
  • ride quality
  • sound system
  • transmission
  • towing
  • brakes
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • appearance
  • seats
  • off-roading

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great little tourer
BKelly,
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Love this car. Four 6 footers can fit comfortably even with the panorama roof. If anyone is over 6 foot there might be negotiation on the front seat position... Trunk space is small but useful - make sure it will work for you. Torquey and fuel efficient 4 cylinder pulls so smoothly from any speed. The double clutch transmission is amazing - very fast and smooth shifting. You can pull the paddles at any time to get the gear you need but mostly it does it all itself in any of the driver modes that you choose - from comfort to sport to off road. Lovely powerful progressive brakes. Would be really great fun to drive except that steering is typical electric with zero feel. Solid build is very reassuring indeed. Ride is a bit sharpish around town but excellent at speed.

5 out of 5 stars, Smooth ride with lots to offer
Pleased owner,
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Didn't know exactly all that I was getting in purchasing the 2019, but I'm indeed happy with my GLA 250! Aside from the comfortable interior and technology at my fingertips - the ride is smooth and on point! I can easily fit friends in it comfortably for a quick getaway or enjoy my solo ride listening to whatever I like on the radio. It's roomy with enough cargo space to accomodate things. You can't go wrong with the powerful vehicle.

4 out of 5 stars, GLA 250 4Matic
RU02206,
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I've owned this car for a little less than 1,000 miles. In that time, I've grown to really like the vehicle. There are many really good aspects to this car... the standard blind spot monitoring, forward collision prevention and power lift gate. The panoramic roof, sporty acceleration, upgraded sound system, key-less entry and key-less go really make it a fun car to drive and own. The big down side for me is the fact that the suspension seems to be rough over certain types of uneven pavement. In addition the wind and road noise at higher speeds could have been better tamped down. Those aspects prevent me from loving this car. Overall I'm satisfied with the purchase. Lots of fun to drive and own. It offers great utility with nice ground clearance and a respectable boot. I am averaging about 27.5 mpg overall.

4 out of 5 stars, First ever Mercedes
Raymond,
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Not as roomy as the RAV4 but a great driving experience . Lots of power on the low end. Haven’t had it long enough for reliability score

Write a review

See all 10 reviews

Features & Specs

GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$35,950
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
GLA 250 4dr SUV features & specs
GLA 250 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$33,950
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$53,350
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower375 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite GLA-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Uses radar to detect vehicles and objects ahead and applies automated braking if necessary.
Distance Pilot Distronic
Maintains a set distance from the car ahead of you when the cruise control is set on the highway.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors road markings and helps detect unintended lane drifting. Alerts driver by vibrating the steering wheel.

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. BMW X1

BMW, Mercedes' traditional rival in every class, offers its compelling subcompact X1 with a strong, responsive turbocharged engine and sharp handling to challenge the GLA. And like the GLA, the X1 rides atop a sport-type suspension that isn't especially smooth or particularly quiet. The X1 beats out the GLA for overall passenger space and cargo room, which is something to consider if you'll be regularly driving more than yourself and a front passenger. If you seek high performance, however, the Mercedes is the only choice. The X1 offers nothing that comes close to the AMG GLA 45.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class & BMW X1 features

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Audi Q3

The GLA has its work cut out for it with the new Q3, which has been redesigned with much-needed updates. The Q3's infotainment system is fully updated (now, finally, with USB ports) and includes a 10-inch display and a Wi-Fi connection. The Q3 has also grown a bit. It's just 3 inches, but it's enough to add room in the formerly cramped rear seat as well as some extra cargo space. There's also now a more powerful turbo four-cylinder engine and suspension changes that promise a smoother ride, perhaps even smoother than the GLA's. We'll need to wait until a full test to find out.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class & Audi Q3 features

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Lexus UX

The UX is the newest entry to the luxury subcompact class. Like its German rivals, the UX distills its brand's traditional standards into a small package. Loaded with style and several standard features that are optional on other models (leather upholstery, for example), the UX makes a good alternative to the sportier nature of the Audi, BMW and Mercedes. That said, the UX drives and handles with more athleticism than most Lexus models, especially (and ironically) the available hybrid model. The hybrid model itself gives the UX an edge in this class since no one else offers one, and we think it's actually the best UX to buy.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class & Lexus UX features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 GLA-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLA-Class gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLA-Class has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class:

  • AMG GLA 45 comes with 20-inch wheels standard
  • Part of the first GLA generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLA-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLA-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 GLA-Class and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 GLA-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?

The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,950.

Other versions include:

  • GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,950
  • GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,950
  • AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,350
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the next question is, which GLA-Class model is right for you? GLA-Class variants include GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of GLA-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA proves that even Mercedes isn't immune to temptation. With the market for compact crossover SUVs exploding, and the thirst for prestige brands growing as well, Mercedes needed an entry in the compact crossover niche, so the GLA was born.

The "A" in GLA indicates that this is a member of Mercedes' smallest-size class. And it hints, accurately, that much of the GLA's engineering is shared with the smallest four-door the company sells in the United States, the CLA sedan.

Budget-friendliness may be an odd concept for American Mercedes buyers, but the company has contended in many smaller vehicle classes in Europe and elsewhere for decades. The GLA still carries hints of Mercedes overengineering even if it doesn't show up on the bottom line of the window sticker. Well, at least before options are added.

Shaped something like a well-worn Converse Chuck Taylor, the GLA possesses familiar Mercedes styling cues, including a giant three-pointed star in the middle of its grille. Unfortunately, those floppy-shoe stylings cover a relatively tiny passenger compartment. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all tightly limited. And cargo room sits between not-very-much and negligible.

The GLA comes in two distinct models. The one that's advertised with a low, Honda-like starting price is the GLA 250, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at a modest 208 horsepower that drives the front wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. A version of Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is also available.

Well above the GLA 250 is the AMG GLA 45 that comes from Mercedes' in-house tuning shop. Using the same basic engine but with the turbo wick turned to "insane," the 2.0-liter four slams out an astonishing 355 hp. It's enough, Mercedes says, to rocket the all-wheel-drive AMG GLA 45 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. It's louder and ruder than the GLA 250, and the suspension can be punishingly stiff. But if having the quickest small crossover matters to you, here it is.

Both GLAs handle well and ride firm. The expected Mercedes refinement simply isn't there, but fuel economy is about average. The basic GLA 250 is EPA-rated at 29 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway). The AMG GLA 45 knocks out 26 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway).

Making sense of the subcompact crossover market is tough, but you can count on Edmunds to clear things up for you and get you a great deal.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLA-Class AMG GLA 45, GLA-Class SUV. Available styles include GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLA-Class 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GLA-Class.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GLA-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

