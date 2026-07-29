It's a lot more attractive

The GLA shares its underpinnings with Mercedes' other small cars, the CLA sedan and GLB SUV, and I think it's cuter than both. I like the way the company's new grille design blends into the GLA's face, and the taillights give the back end some real character.

Compared to its frumpy-looking predecessor, the GLA is 0.8 inch shorter in height, but it has a 2.4-inch-longer wheelbase and a 1.2-inch-wider rear track (the distance between the wheels). In person, the stance is less hatchback-on-stilts and more cohesive as a crossover, especially with the optional 20-inch wheels (18s are standard). A bevy of colors will be offered, and a matte-black Night Edition will be available, if that's your thing.