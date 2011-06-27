Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
Loaded C300: My 5th New Mercedes (Long Review)
This is my 5th new Mercedes Benz that I have purchased and the second C300. I also drive the heck out of my cars. I maintain them well, but I drive them hard. I go through at least 2 sets of top quality all season sets of tires per car per year. I buy the C300's as cheap commuters and live on Highway 9 and commute into Silicon Valley daily for work. I typically buy more fully loaded GL and E Class's for my wife. This car replaced my 2015 C300 which was the 1st year for the new body style and it was as great car. This car is a significant improvement in every way. My first C300 (2015) had a number of upgrades and was a great car. However, I didn't get too many upgrades. I had command, LED's, Burmeister (if you get the standard stereo you will regret it as it is terrible), Keyless Go & upgraded wheels. My 2018 C300 is completely loaded. Leather, Command, premium, parking pilot with 360 cameras, LED lights, upgraded wheels, Burmeister Stereo, heated and cooled front seats, wood inlay wheel, active lane keeping assist, active cruise control (semi-autonomous), Keyless Go, electric trunk assist, even the silly cabin fragrances. The first thing I noticed is that this C300 was the first one I have EVER driven that FELT like a Mercedes. For example, when I get in my wife's E-Class, it FEELS and drives like a Mercedes. Meaning that its doors close like a bank vault and there is little to no external sound except on the roughest roads. My wife's car feels heavier too but not in a bad way, more like a powerful and sleek way. My old 2015 C300 was a fun little car but it felt very light and I never felt as comfortable throwing it around on mountain roads like I used to do with the 3 series BMW that it replaced. It was quiet inside but not nearly as nice as my wife's E-Classes have always been. Now this new 2018 feels like a completely different car than the 2015. For starters it has a 9-speed transmission vs. the 7-speed in the 2015. The 7-speed was quite capable, but it felt less refined (by a lot) and held gears so long in sport + mode that the engine noise was shriller than thrilling. chunky is the best way to describe it's shifting. The 2018 9 speed transmission reminds me of the Old Thai Airline's motto "Smooth as Silk". The new transmission means that the cars now drives more like a lighter faster version of the normally aspirated E350 V6. I own both, so I can tell you that it is a very nice feeling. Gone too is the HORRIFIC Turbo Lag of the 2015 4-banger in the old C300. I was nearly T-Boned in Tahoe last year pulling out of a gas station as my 2015 more than once in Tahoe just basically STOPPED responding to the gas pedal when pulling out into traffic at the Lake (not at high altitude) when the temperatures were under 45 degrees F. Also, the old 2015 I felt was unsafe to drive in the green lit "eco mode", it was like driving an early 1980's vintage dodge 4 cylinder when you put it into "eco mode". Now the 2018 doesn't do that, it is extremely smooth, powerful and a joy to drive. I loved my old 2015, but I had to adjust myself to its quirks. In my new 2018 C300 I feel like I do when I get into a much more expensive Mercedes. It handles and accelerates like a dream. On the interstate the engine, cabin and especially the seats allow you to take even long trips with ease and arrive refreshed. Like the 2015 the styling is superb, and the car is a head turner. Also in defense of my 2015 C300, I had zero problems with it in the 3 years I owned it. The C-Class is EXTREMELY reliable. I have owned quite a few Mercedes and BMW's over the years. However, on my commuter vehicles I usually feel like I have to make a lot of compromises. However, I have to say that I do not feel like I had to make any compromises with the new 2018 C300. The car is a blast to drive and delivers on the promise of the Mercedes Benz brand.
Hair a blowing in my C43 Cab
Beautiful car. Very good power for a v6. Convertible is so much fun. Like most the trunks are smaller. A owned a 2015 C400 so the engine is similar along with most interior and body aspects. The upgraded exaust is a must. Snap crackle and pop. In Sports plus the gas mileage is poor. I paid close to 80k with all the options. Thought about the 63s cab but the all wheel drive was a draw in case I need to drive in weather and especially snow.
Run as fast as you can !!!!!!!
It is gorgeous, stunning, thumbs up.... An admirer said “It is so sexy”... nothing not to like. It is overall a very good car, but, base engine can’t get out of its own way, must leave the transmission in Sport Plus just to be safe. My previous 2014 E350 gets the same mpg ..... very sad.... The 9 speed transmission is as graceful as a bull in a china shop... not smooth at all. Shifts hard. The rest of the car is all Mercedes. The quality of fit and finish is impeccable. The interior is a work of art. The lines, slopes contours are so attractive. The car really is incredible in that Mercedes way.... The car bases at $51,000, with vinyl interior, aka “MB-Tex”, and no navigation.... When one options up the base car, Package 2, upgraded wheels, metallic paint, amg package, and leather interior (1,600.00) now it’s $62,000.00. I bought it used with 200 miles, so a deep discount... My thoughts are Mercedes needs to go back to their roots “build it and they will come”. They are stuck just wanting to compete with everyone else. I’ve owned Mercedes for over 20 years, and I’m not certain there will be a next... Writing an update 18,500 miles into ownership, which will be over in 2 days.... when I pick up my new BMW... A piston “blew” at 18,000 miles ( motor rebuild), ride is horrible, interior starting to rattle, and just very disappointed in Mercedes Benz.... after 8 Mercedes (all new) since 1994 I’m leaving the brand... The positive is the warranty and dealer did a great job, no issues...
The Best or Nothing this car is THE BEST!!!!!!
You get what you pay for and more.... Gas mileage has increased to an overall of 30.1!
Awesome
2 door coupe with AMG style package. Outstanding in every way.
