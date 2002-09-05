Used 1990 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Protege Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1993 Mazda Protege DX
    used

    1993 Mazda Protege DX

    111,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,390

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda Protege LX in White
    used

    2001 Mazda Protege LX

    146,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,880

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege

    95,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege LX

    159,585 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Protege searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege
  4. Used 1990 Mazda Protege

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (80%)
ME AND MY PROTEGE
DON,05/09/2002
THE DESIGN OF THIS CAR IS NOTHING TO WRITE ABOUT BUT THE PERFORAMNCE AND AMENITIES ARE TO BE ADMIRED FROM A 13YR OLD CAR THAT HAS LUXURIOUS FEATURES AND KICK BUT PERFORMANCE. THE 5 PEED MANUAL IS INCREDIBLE!!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Protege
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to