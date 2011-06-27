  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Protege
ME AND MY PROTEGE

DON, 05/09/2002
THE DESIGN OF THIS CAR IS NOTHING TO WRITE ABOUT BUT THE PERFORAMNCE AND AMENITIES ARE TO BE ADMIRED FROM A 13YR OLD CAR THAT HAS LUXURIOUS FEATURES AND KICK BUT PERFORMANCE. THE 5 PEED MANUAL IS INCREDIBLE!!!!

This car is good

motoki, 07/28/2002
My girlfriend bought this car for $1100, and I thought it was too cheap to expect any adequate performance. However, although it had almost 200,000 miles! on it, it runs really strong and accelerates quick. (By the way, I had 2000 Celica GT-S, and I didn't feel much of difference upto 30 mph.) The exterior is pretty dated, but what else do you expect from such a cheap car other than reliability and performance?

Long term relationship

jjf03, 01/05/2004
This is one of the best handling front drive cars that were built around this time. Bought it brand new, now with 208k. Very reliable, only one unscheduled trip to dealer in 14 years for transmission inhibitor switch. Automatic transmission not as strong as when new, but still feels pretty healthy. Plastic radiator tanks are a problem. Still have the original water pump, but I would change it every other timing belt change. This car gets great gas milage, has lots of features and convenience for a compact, adequate power, responsive brakes, and outstanding handling capability for its class.

Good car

blonde619, 07/12/2004
This car has not only been my families car, but now belongs to me. We have kept up with the maintnence and it has lasted us this long and keeps on going! I will be selling it only because i want to buy a brand new car. I would recommend it to any parents looking for a first car for their teens!

Great little car

Silazius, 05/19/2005
While the 1.8L DOHC is rated by Mazda at 125 horses, I am convinced that the output on this outstanding engine was at least 10 HP higher. With aggressive tires this car could give other more expensive sporty cars a run for their money. The fit and finish was superb inside and out. The trunk swallowed enormous amounts of luggage. The rear seating was not compromised by the spacious trunk. Very peppy acceleration.

