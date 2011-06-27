Estimated values
1990 Mazda Protege SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,419
|$1,843
|Clean
|$549
|$1,254
|$1,630
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$255
|$594
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,419
|$1,843
|Clean
|$549
|$1,254
|$1,630
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$255
|$594
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Mazda Protege 4dr Sedan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,419
|$1,843
|Clean
|$549
|$1,254
|$1,630
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$255
|$594
|$780