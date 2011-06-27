Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,567
|$7,885
|$9,241
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,248
|$8,469
|Average
|$4,210
|$5,975
|$6,925
|Rough
|$3,306
|$4,701
|$5,381
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,418
|$6,618
|$7,894
|Clean
|$4,059
|$6,083
|$7,234
|Average
|$3,341
|$5,014
|$5,915
|Rough
|$2,623
|$3,945
|$4,596
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,106
|$7,284
|$8,558
|Clean
|$4,691
|$6,696
|$7,843
|Average
|$3,862
|$5,519
|$6,413
|Rough
|$3,032
|$4,343
|$4,983
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,694
|$10,485
|$12,130
|Clean
|$7,069
|$9,638
|$11,117
|Average
|$5,818
|$7,945
|$9,090
|Rough
|$4,568
|$6,251
|$7,063
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,028
|$7,074
|$8,274
|Clean
|$4,619
|$6,503
|$7,583
|Average
|$3,802
|$5,360
|$6,200
|Rough
|$2,985
|$4,218
|$4,818
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,877
|$6,977
|$8,204
|Clean
|$4,481
|$6,414
|$7,519
|Average
|$3,689
|$5,287
|$6,148
|Rough
|$2,896
|$4,160
|$4,777
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,368
|$7,626
|$8,947
|Clean
|$4,932
|$7,010
|$8,199
|Average
|$4,060
|$5,778
|$6,704
|Rough
|$3,187
|$4,547
|$5,209
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,673
|$7,831
|$9,100
|Clean
|$5,212
|$7,199
|$8,340
|Average
|$4,290
|$5,934
|$6,819
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,669
|$5,298
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,769
|$8,343
|$9,845
|Clean
|$5,301
|$7,669
|$9,022
|Average
|$4,363
|$6,322
|$7,377
|Rough
|$3,426
|$4,974
|$5,732
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,148
|$7,481
|$8,841
|Clean
|$4,730
|$6,877
|$8,102
|Average
|$3,893
|$5,669
|$6,625
|Rough
|$3,057
|$4,460
|$5,148
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,993
|$7,137
|$8,390
|Clean
|$4,588
|$6,561
|$7,689
|Average
|$3,776
|$5,408
|$6,287
|Rough
|$2,965
|$4,255
|$4,885
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$7,475
|$8,775
|Clean
|$4,825
|$6,871
|$8,042
|Average
|$3,972
|$5,664
|$6,576
|Rough
|$3,119
|$4,456
|$5,109
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,022
|$8,696
|$10,257
|Clean
|$5,533
|$7,994
|$9,400
|Average
|$4,555
|$6,589
|$7,686
|Rough
|$3,576
|$5,184
|$5,972
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,382
|$6,184
|$7,239
|Clean
|$4,026
|$5,685
|$6,634
|Average
|$3,314
|$4,686
|$5,425
|Rough
|$2,602
|$3,687
|$4,215