Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,567$7,885$9,241
Clean$5,115$7,248$8,469
Average$4,210$5,975$6,925
Rough$3,306$4,701$5,381
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,418$6,618$7,894
Clean$4,059$6,083$7,234
Average$3,341$5,014$5,915
Rough$2,623$3,945$4,596
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,106$7,284$8,558
Clean$4,691$6,696$7,843
Average$3,862$5,519$6,413
Rough$3,032$4,343$4,983
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,694$10,485$12,130
Clean$7,069$9,638$11,117
Average$5,818$7,945$9,090
Rough$4,568$6,251$7,063
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,028$7,074$8,274
Clean$4,619$6,503$7,583
Average$3,802$5,360$6,200
Rough$2,985$4,218$4,818
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,877$6,977$8,204
Clean$4,481$6,414$7,519
Average$3,689$5,287$6,148
Rough$2,896$4,160$4,777
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,368$7,626$8,947
Clean$4,932$7,010$8,199
Average$4,060$5,778$6,704
Rough$3,187$4,547$5,209
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,673$7,831$9,100
Clean$5,212$7,199$8,340
Average$4,290$5,934$6,819
Rough$3,369$4,669$5,298
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,769$8,343$9,845
Clean$5,301$7,669$9,022
Average$4,363$6,322$7,377
Rough$3,426$4,974$5,732
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,148$7,481$8,841
Clean$4,730$6,877$8,102
Average$3,893$5,669$6,625
Rough$3,057$4,460$5,148
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,993$7,137$8,390
Clean$4,588$6,561$7,689
Average$3,776$5,408$6,287
Rough$2,965$4,255$4,885
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$7,475$8,775
Clean$4,825$6,871$8,042
Average$3,972$5,664$6,576
Rough$3,119$4,456$5,109
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,022$8,696$10,257
Clean$5,533$7,994$9,400
Average$4,555$6,589$7,686
Rough$3,576$5,184$5,972
Estimated values
2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,382$6,184$7,239
Clean$4,026$5,685$6,634
Average$3,314$4,686$5,425
Rough$2,602$3,687$4,215
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,026 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,685 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,026 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,685 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,026 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,685 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $2,602 to $7,239, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.