Vehicle overview

BMW owns the Rolls-Royce name and Volkswagen has the Bentley name. Evidently, Daimler-Benz (or more properly, DaimlerChrysler) was unwilling to sit idly by as its competitors invested in brand names dripping in history and prestige, and then had their pick of an elite class of buyers. Thus, the German conglomerate resurrected the Maybach name for the 2004 model year. Originally, this was the name of one of the first automotive engineers, the chief designer in fact, of the first car that bore a Mercedes badge in 1901. Later Maybach referred to a line of custom-built luxury cars on sale during the 1920s and '30s.

Today, Maybach emerges from historical oblivion (as far as most Americans know) to become a luxury automobile division that resides far above Mercedes-Benz in price and prestige. Two different versions of the Maybach are offered: the 57 and the 62. The numbers refer to each car's length in meters (5.7 and 6.2). The 62 (which happens to be the longest production sedan currently available) applies its extra length toward increasing the amount of room available for rear-seat passengers. Inside the 62, opulence takes center stage. Every single surface is high-grade leather, wood, chrome or some other soft-touch material. Comfy as it is to sit up front, the best place to sit in a Maybach 62 is the backseat. It's a twin bucket arrangement with a console in between that houses a DVD player, a separate CD changer for use in the back and even a refrigerated compartment to keep cold refreshments at the ready. Each rear seat offers a wide range of adjustments. A soft nubuck-upholstered (and feather stuffed) pillow is attached to the front of each head restraint, and leaning back upon it is sure to relax even the most uptight passenger.

With a base price that easily surpasses the $300,000 mark, it's pretty obvious that the Maybach 62 is intended for people with extraordinary wealth. Maybachs are sold through select Mercedes dealerships only, and there aren't any cars sitting around on the lot, either. Each Maybach is built to order. The 62's most obvious competitor is the Rolls-Royce Phantom. In situations like these, personal taste and preferences are much more important than feature lists or hard stats; each car is fully capable of providing an otherworldly luxury experience. If we had to choose, though, we'd likely go with the Phantom for its panache and superior heritage.