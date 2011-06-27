  1. Home
2005 Maybach 62 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbelievably luxurious cabin, smooth ride, handles and accelerates well for a 6,000-pound vehicle.
  • Costs more than twice as much as an S600, too many controls pulled from Mercedes' parts bin, feels cumbersome in heavy traffic, bland styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This German take on the handcrafted British super-luxury saloon satisfies in most every way but can't match the conspicuous splendor of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for 2005.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than a Rolls Royce and a Bentley
Don,12/19/2004
Excellent, Great chauffer car.
Better than my primary car
Charles,04/23/2005
My wife had just recently purchased a S600 and i loved it more than my bentley, so I went to the dealership to buy a S600 and the dealer told me about the mayabch. So I went back to look at the 57, I was ready to sign the paperwork when he mentioned to me that there was a 62, frustrated by his lack of information, I went back into the studio to look, I was in love. The drive home was the best drive I have ever tooken. The performance is better than a corvette, I love the rear seat features when I am chauferred. It is a great all around car.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
543 hp @ 5250 rpm
More about the 2005 Maybach 62

Used 2005 Maybach 62 Overview

The Used 2005 Maybach 62 is offered in the following submodels: 62 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

