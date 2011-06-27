2005 Maybach 62 Review
Pros & Cons
- Unbelievably luxurious cabin, smooth ride, handles and accelerates well for a 6,000-pound vehicle.
- Costs more than twice as much as an S600, too many controls pulled from Mercedes' parts bin, feels cumbersome in heavy traffic, bland styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$43,433 - $81,646
Edmunds' Expert Review
This German take on the handcrafted British super-luxury saloon satisfies in most every way but can't match the conspicuous splendor of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Maybach 62.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Don,12/19/2004
Excellent, Great chauffer car.
Charles,04/23/2005
My wife had just recently purchased a S600 and i loved it more than my bentley, so I went to the dealership to buy a S600 and the dealer told me about the mayabch. So I went back to look at the 57, I was ready to sign the paperwork when he mentioned to me that there was a 62, frustrated by his lack of information, I went back into the studio to look, I was in love. The drive home was the best drive I have ever tooken. The performance is better than a corvette, I love the rear seat features when I am chauferred. It is a great all around car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Maybach 62 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
543 hp @ 5250 rpm
Related Used 2005 Maybach 62 info
