Vehicle overview

Not so long ago, the choicest ultra-luxurious sedans hailed from England. While that may still be true in spirit, the truth is the Germans have this exclusive market cornered. With Rolls-Royce and Bentley under the control of BMW and Volkswagen, respectively, it seems fitting that Mercedes-Benz would be in the fray as well.

Unlike the Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, which retain most of their stylistic DNA from their storied past, the 2009 Maybach 62 owes much of its appearance to the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The original Mercedes lines are unmistakable under a veil of subtle styling changes that include a revised grille, a Maybach insignia in place of the three-pointed star, different headlights and taillights and more graceful, flowing sheetmetal. From outward appearances, the Maybach seems more like a stretched and customized Mercedes than a purpose-built luxury icon like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, and for this reason, the Maybach seems just a bit less special.

That's not to say the Maybach 62 is anything less than extraordinary. With twin-turbo V12s derived from Mercedes' AMG performance wing, power output is a staggering 543 horsepower, and a ludicrous 604 hp for the 62 S. Despite the approximate 6,340-pound curb weight, both Maybachs are capable of achieving 0-60-mph times of around 5 seconds. Equally impressive is the autobahn-bombing top speed of 155 mph (172 mph for the 62 S).

While most car shopping experiences rank right up there with a tax audit, purchasing a Maybach is more akin to a Rodeo Drive shopping spree -- providing, of course, that a $400,000 expenditure wouldn't elicit more than a shrug. Acquiring one of these exclusive rides starts with a visit to the Maybach "Commissioning Studio" to meet with a "Relationship Manager." Aside from the seemingly endless array of paint, upholstery and trim choices, clients can also opt for a truly unique vehicle by specifying every aspect down to the seat stitching. Want to match the exterior paint to your mansion, or use the same exotic wood from your Steinway piano for the interior trim? Requests like these are most likely accommodated -- as long as your wallet remains open. Orders that include any sort of individualization require approximately five months to fill.

Though the Phantom and the Maybach 62 are similarly equipped, their executions seem worlds apart. Rather than the "old money" feel of a Rolls-Royce that harkens back to the days of empire and steamships, the Maybach has a decidedly "new money" European Union and spaceship flavor. For the well-heeled, we suspect deciding between them will largely depend on which approach appeals most.