Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: McLaren features Mermaids Plus a Raptor and Mercedes-Maybach

The guys discuss McLaren’s recent debut of the Artura Spider plus share thoughts on the Ford Ranger Raptor and Mercedes-Maybach.

2025 McLaren Artura Spider front
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

  • Edmunds Editor in Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria chat about the glitz, glamour and mermaids at the Artura Spider event.
  • Alistair gets behind the wheel of the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor.
  • Plus, they diuscuss the Mercedes-Maybach.

This week's episode dives into McLaren's launch of the Artura Spider, the Ford Ranger Raptor and the Mercedes-Maybach.


Listen as the guys discuss mermaids debuting the Artura Spider, plus hear how Alistair sinks his driving teeth into the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor and more. 

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

2024 Hyundai Tucson
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Honda CR-V
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model