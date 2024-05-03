- Edmunds Editor in Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria chat about the glitz, glamour and mermaids at the Artura Spider event.
- Alistair gets behind the wheel of the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor.
- Plus, they diuscuss the Mercedes-Maybach.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.