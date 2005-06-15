Used 2004 Maybach 62 for Sale Near Me

I've never contributed to one of these pages, but after reading the reviews posted here by supposed Maybach owners, I had to take the time to do this. My 62 is an '05, and it is the second one I've had. The first one, an '04, was plagued by so many problems that Maybach bought it back from me after finally admitting they could not fix the numerous problems (too many to list here, but think of something a car has and it broke -- multiple times). I made the mistake of purchasing another, hoping for a different experience. Let's just say when I called the dealer to trade this car on something else, it was worth $120k less than I had paid 4 months earlier.

