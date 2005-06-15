Used 2004 Maybach 62 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
62 Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Maybach 62
    used

    2007 Maybach 62

    61,839 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $114,988

Consumer Reviews for the Maybach 62

Overall Consumer Rating
4.611 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
From an actual owner
Actual Maybach owner, 06/15/2005
I've never contributed to one of these pages, but after reading the reviews posted here by supposed Maybach owners, I had to take the time to do this. My 62 is an '05, and it is the second one I've had. The first one, an '04, was plagued by so many problems that Maybach bought it back from me after finally admitting they could not fix the numerous problems (too many to list here, but think of something a car has and it broke -- multiple times). I made the mistake of purchasing another, hoping for a different experience. Let's just say when I called the dealer to trade this car on something else, it was worth $120k less than I had paid 4 months earlier.
