If the Rolls-Royce is the king of all automobiles, this must make the 2012 Maybach 62 the Kaiser. While the Rolls puts a premium on tradition, presentation and classic British opulence, the Maybach is all-business, no-nonsense and impervious to change, standing by while other ultra-luxury cars progress. This approach has not been successful and as such, 2012 will be the Maybach's final year before it joins old Wilhelm in the annals of history.

Now, the Maybach 62 is actually one of three cars sold by this division of Mercedes-Benz. All are essentially the same car, but the 57 has a shorter, less unwieldy length while the Landaulet has a quasi-convertible roof. Though the Maybach name nearly dates back to the Kaiser, the brand's current iteration was launched in 2002. The car itself also dates from that period, making it one of the oldest on the road.

Frankly, this age shows and so does its lineage. Not only does the 2012 Maybach 62 have a clear resemblance to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class introduced back in 2000, but also it's mechanically based on that car as well. This is still a Mercedes-Benz we're talking about, so the Maybach has certainly been updated over the years, but in total, the 62 comes off as a stretched über-Benz rather than a bespoke luxury sedan. By comparison, you'd be hard-pressed to detect the BMW influences in a Rolls-Royce, or the Volkswagen DNA in a Bentley.

To its credit, the Maybach 62 is still constructed to a degree that would make any old iron-fisted Prussian nod his head with stern approval. To send that head back into the plush headrests, the Maybach comes with a choice of twin-turbocharged V12 engines: one good for 543 horsepower and the other making 620 hp. The latter is known as the 62 S.

Putting the Kaiser aside for a moment, it's the P. Diddys and Kuwaiti oil executives of today who really matter. And what they are more likely to care about are the interior trappings. Sure, the dash looks every bit like something from the turn of the century (this one, not the Kaiser's) and its in-car electronics controls are a generation behind those found in the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Yet our modern-day bigwigs are more likely to be enjoying their Maybach 62 from its truly palatial backseat, which has all the leather, wood and craftsmanship they'd expect for their exorbitant amount of money.

The Maybach also sets itself apart from the Rolls by offering a pair of heated and reclining backseat captain's chairs that feature full-sized, La-Z-Boy-style retractable footrests. Both are separated by a center console containing climate and entertainment controls, as well as a miniature fridge. For added privacy, you can also select a leather-and-wood-lined solid partition. Quite frankly, if there's a more opulent, comfortable and spacious backseat in the world, we haven't seen it.

In that way, the 2012 Maybach 62 enjoys a clear advantage over the long-wheelbase 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom. If the backseat is to be your prime dominion and you're OK making an entrance in something that looks like the world's nicest 10-year-old S-Class, then it's certainly hard to argue with it as your chauffeur's choice.