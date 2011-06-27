Vehicle overview

From the 1920s to the '40s, Maybach was a line of custom-built luxury automobiles that seemed indulgent even then. In 2004, Mercedes-Benz resurrected the name and today the brand stands for ultimate luxury slotted well above the Mercedes-Benz brand. Two different Maybach sedans are offered: the 57 and the 62. The numbers refer to each car's length in meters (5.7 and 6.2). The 62 (which happens to be the longest production sedan currently available) applies its extra length toward increasing the amount of room available for rear-seat passengers. From magnetized cupholders to fine wood trim, inside the 62 opulence takes center stage.

For 2007, an S model makes its debut and that car is essentially a performance-enhanced version of the 62. But regardless of which Maybach you choose you'll be treated to plenty of high-grade leather, wood and chrome throughout the cabin. Although the front seats are plenty comfortable, the best place to sit in a Maybach 62 is the backseat. It's a twin bucket arrangement with a console in between that houses a DVD player and a separate CD changer for use in the back, and it even has a refrigerated compartment. Each rear seat offers a wide range of adjustments, and a soft nubuck-upholstered, feather-stuffed pillow is attached to the front of each head restraint.

With a base price that's approaching $400,000, it's pretty obvious that the 2007 Maybach 62 is intended only for the ultra-wealthy. Maybachs are sold through select Mercedes dealerships only, and even then there aren't any cars sitting around on the lot. Each Maybach is built to order and every car takes roughly five months for construction and delivery. As such, there are few cars like the Maybach 62 but its most obvious competitor is the Rolls-Royce Phantom. In situations like these, personal taste and preferences are much more important than feature lists or hard data but each car is fully capable of providing an opulent luxury experience. If we had to choose, though, we'd likely go with the Phantom if only for its more obvious heritage and over-the-top styling. Those who do their own driving, or more to the point, enjoy driving, might also consider the Bentley Arnage. The Bentley is roughly half the price of a Maybach, but the Maybach easily offers more in terms of luxury appointments.