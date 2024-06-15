But what a send-off it is. The V12's immense grunt simply shrugs off the Maybach's 5,558-pound curb weight. It's neither clumsy nor does it deliver a sensational gut punch. The V12 just glides off the line with wave after wave of luscious torque. In our testing it reached 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds. That's quick enough to completely dismiss the likes of the Lexus LC 500 and Jaguar F-Type at a set of lights despite carrying an extra three-quarters of a ton around. Unless you're in a bona fide sports car you really shouldn't line up next to the S 680 thinking you'll win.

The V12 was destined to make the Maybach S 680 punchy in a straight line, but anyone would forgive this nearly 18-foot-long land barge for being a bit floaty and ponderous given its luxurious bent. Yet that's not the case at all. Being based on the regular S-Class is a great place to start — the current W223 is the best-driving S-Class in recent memory.

Of course, there's a little extra magic baked into the Maybach. The way this land yacht responds to your inputs at the wheel is beautifully judged. The imposing front end follows your commands with deft aplomb and the rear-wheel steering is so well calibrated that it feels about 5 feet shorter than it really is. That's super helpful as you weave your way through the bustle of California's Pacific Coast Highway and into the hills above Malibu.

That nimbleness is thanks in large part to Airmatic, a self-leveling suspension system that combines air springs and adaptive dampers. The result is a car that is exceedingly well supported when it needs to be, level during cornering, and comfortable no matter what you thump it over. In most cars, you see a bump and your brain prepares for the sound and feeling of impact. But the Maybach glides over whatever's in front of it without so much as a shudder.