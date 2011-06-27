2004 Maybach 62 Review
Pros & Cons
- Unbelievably luxurious cabin, smooth ride, handles and accelerates well for a 6,000-pound vehicle.
- Costs more than twice as much as an S600, too many controls pulled from Mercedes' parts bin, feels cumbersome in heavy traffic, bland styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$38,037 - $74,804
Used 62 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
This German take on the handcrafted British super-luxury saloon satisfies in most every way but can't match the conspicuous splendor of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.
2004 Highlights
This marks the debut year for the Maybach 62.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Maybach 62.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Actual Maybach owner,06/15/2005
I've never contributed to one of these pages, but after reading the reviews posted here by supposed Maybach owners, I had to take the time to do this. My 62 is an '05, and it is the second one I've had. The first one, an '04, was plagued by so many problems that Maybach bought it back from me after finally admitting they could not fix the numerous problems (too many to list here, but think of something a car has and it broke -- multiple times). I made the mistake of purchasing another, hoping for a different experience. Let's just say when I called the dealer to trade this car on something else, it was worth $120k less than I had paid 4 months earlier.
hdfj,02/08/2004
Fun to drive,dvd's,tv's,PS2 in vehicle.Best car I've ever had in my life!I wish I had another.
Chauffeur,06/21/2007
Most people will never get the opportunity to drive this car. It is best off being admired from a distance. This vehicle has spent considerable time being fixed under warranty. The 62 is designed as a chauffeured vehicle but lacks the care and consideration that should be paid to such a vehicle. It is a very nice car but not worth the money. Resale on it is horrible so if you buy one get ready to lose a lot of money. And look out for when the vehicle comes out of warranty. Those computers will wreak havoc on your checking account! Fuel economy stinks.
jkgnisof,07/28/2003
best car ever made
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Maybach 62 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
543 hp @ 5250 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the 62
Related Used 2004 Maybach 62 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons