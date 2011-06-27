  1. Home
2004 Maybach 62 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbelievably luxurious cabin, smooth ride, handles and accelerates well for a 6,000-pound vehicle.
  • Costs more than twice as much as an S600, too many controls pulled from Mercedes' parts bin, feels cumbersome in heavy traffic, bland styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This German take on the handcrafted British super-luxury saloon satisfies in most every way but can't match the conspicuous splendor of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

2004 Highlights

This marks the debut year for the Maybach 62.

Consumer reviews

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
11 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

From an actual owner
Actual Maybach owner,06/15/2005
I've never contributed to one of these pages, but after reading the reviews posted here by supposed Maybach owners, I had to take the time to do this. My 62 is an '05, and it is the second one I've had. The first one, an '04, was plagued by so many problems that Maybach bought it back from me after finally admitting they could not fix the numerous problems (too many to list here, but think of something a car has and it broke -- multiple times). I made the mistake of purchasing another, hoping for a different experience. Let's just say when I called the dealer to trade this car on something else, it was worth $120k less than I had paid 4 months earlier.
maybach galore
hdfj,02/08/2004
Fun to drive,dvd's,tv's,PS2 in vehicle.Best car I've ever had in my life!I wish I had another.
Overrated
Chauffeur,06/21/2007
Most people will never get the opportunity to drive this car. It is best off being admired from a distance. This vehicle has spent considerable time being fixed under warranty. The 62 is designed as a chauffeured vehicle but lacks the care and consideration that should be paid to such a vehicle. It is a very nice car but not worth the money. Resale on it is horrible so if you buy one get ready to lose a lot of money. And look out for when the vehicle comes out of warranty. Those computers will wreak havoc on your checking account! Fuel economy stinks.
maybach 62
jkgnisof,07/28/2003
best car ever made
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
543 hp @ 5250 rpm
More about the 2004 Maybach 62

Used 2004 Maybach 62 Overview

The Used 2004 Maybach 62 is offered in the following submodels: 62 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

