- The SL 680 Monogram Series will initially be offered in two exterior colors: red or white.
- Maybach logos adorn the hood, roof, interior panels and lower front fascia; comparisons to a Louis Vuitton purse are certainly warranted.
- Extensive chassis changes distance the Maybach SL from its AMG counterparts.
The Mercedes-Maybach SL Is All About Opulence
With extensive changes inside and out, this is way more than just a fancy SL
Mercedes-Benz returns to this year's Monterey Car Week with something you'd definitely expect to see cruising along 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. It's the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, or to put it more succinctly, the new Maybach SL. It's the sub-brand's first convertible since the S 650 Cabriolet (well, unless you count the absurd G 650 Landaulet), and it's based on the new SL-Class roadster, though a whole mess of chassis changes set it apart from its less civilized AMG siblings.
"We actually don't see this car as an SL variant," Anja Steindl, manager of Mercedes-Maybach brand and product communications, said. "We see this as a Maybach in the first place."
Softer than the average SL
Of course, the Maybach is an SL — specifically, an SL 680 Monogram Series (more on that last part in a moment). Power comes from the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, with 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes-Benz says the SL 680 is only about 176 pounds heavier than the SL 63, and thus, the Maybach should be able to sprint to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.
To make this SL drive less like an AMG SL 63 and more like a swanky open-top cruiser — Mercedes says it actually benchmarked the aforementioned S 650 Cabriolet — the Maybach has softer damper settings, a less boisterous exhaust, different transmission tuning, recalibrated engine mounts and unique steering calibration. The car is also privy to an "extensive sound insulation and absorption package," according to Mercedes. How's it all work on the road? We'll tell you if and when we get a crack at driving one when they arrive in the U.S. next year.
Red or white, take your pick
When the Maybach SL Monogram Series goes on sale, it'll be offered in one of two configurations. The first is what you see in these photos: Garnet Red with a Crystal White interior. Customers can only choose from a few options, including whether or not you want the 21-inch multi-spoke (no) or the chunky five-spoke monoblock (YES) wheels. You can also opt to not have the many Maybach logos painted into the multi-layer black hood, though, honestly, it kind of works with the whole motif.
The other option is a Moonlight White Magno exterior paint — "Magno" is Mercedes-ese for "matte" — which can be paired with the same hood and wheel choices, as well as the white interior. We'll admit it's a little odd to see Maybach taking such a strict approach to personalization with this SL, but the company is sticking with it.
"Is it bold? Yes," Steindl said. "We like to compare it with the menu at a three-star Michelin restaurant. You trust the chef that what you get is the best combination of all ingredients and it will be to your taste."
On the other hand, when asked about this strategy, Mercedes' chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, said that, "If some customer really wants something, we will not say, 'You don't get it.' It will just be an additional charge, of course."
Maybach design details
The Maybach SL wears extensive exterior brightwork, including chrome trim around the windscreen, a stand-up hood ornament, illuminated veins in the grille, and 3D-embossed Maybach logos in the lower fascia. What's more, that whole bottom section is enveloped in a solid piece of chrome lip gloss — you won't see a single break. Around back, the rear fascia is completely body-colored, which gives the Maybach a more elegant appearance than other SLs.
Moving to the interior, you'll notice Mercedes has extended the decklid cover with two formed haunches that meet the backs of the front seats, turning the otherwise four-seat SL into a two-seat roadster. Sure, the SL's rear seats are technically still there, but you can use this space to hold bags or jackets instead. The Maybach SL's front chairs look amazing, with sumptuous quilting and attention to detail. But good luck keeping those white carpets clean.
The price? If you have to ask ...
Mercedes-Benz says the Maybach SL will arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2025, and it won't be a limited-production vehicle like the previous S 650 Cabriolet. It also won't be cheap. Pricing is still TBD, but the SL 680 will surely be well above $200,000, though it might not stretch as high as the V12-powered S 650 Cabriolet, which crested well into the mid-$300,000 mark.
Whatever it costs, buying Maybach SL will be a matter of "want" rather than "need." And we're sure many of this year's Monterey Car Week attendees will be moving money around between various bank accounts the moment this thing takes the stage.