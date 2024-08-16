Red or white, take your pick

When the Maybach SL Monogram Series goes on sale, it'll be offered in one of two configurations. The first is what you see in these photos: Garnet Red with a Crystal White interior. Customers can only choose from a few options, including whether or not you want the 21-inch multi-spoke (no) or the chunky five-spoke monoblock (YES) wheels. You can also opt to not have the many Maybach logos painted into the multi-layer black hood, though, honestly, it kind of works with the whole motif.

The other option is a Moonlight White Magno exterior paint — "Magno" is Mercedes-ese for "matte" — which can be paired with the same hood and wheel choices, as well as the white interior. We'll admit it's a little odd to see Maybach taking such a strict approach to personalization with this SL, but the company is sticking with it.

"Is it bold? Yes," Steindl said. "We like to compare it with the menu at a three-star Michelin restaurant. You trust the chef that what you get is the best combination of all ingredients and it will be to your taste."