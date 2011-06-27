Used 2010 Maybach 62 for Sale

  • $114,988

    2007 Maybach 62 Base

    61,839 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Interstate Motorsport - Pennington / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Maybach 62 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBVG78J77A001818
    Stock: 1947
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

