Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

BEWARE! eyedoc , 07/27/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a gorgeous, fast, comfortable ride that definitely turns heads. Unfortunately, it's full of quirks, and electrical problems. My car has been back to dealership eight times in as many months. Navigation, proximity sensors, alarm system, seat heater have all failed or not worked properly. Dealer has been responsive, but the car may disappoint for this reason.

Loving my car Matzorati , 12/05/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my Gran Turismo. I haven't even driven my Rangerover since I bought it. I have put 20,000 miles on it in 17 months. I love everything EXCEPT that the 20 rims leave so little rubber that I get blow outs often. I purchased the insurance, but that doesn't get you where you are going. After my third blow out late at night in a not so wonderful location I purchased the inflatable spare kit from the dealer. It takes up about 1/t the trunk and cost over $2000. So my advice is no larger rims - otherwise the car is a complete and wonderful driving experience!

What a Machine! mrh , 08/06/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love this new GranTurismo. For me, it's got just the right blend of head turning looks and performance. I have had BMW M5, 645ci, and Porsche 911 -- while all fine automobiles, they lacked the "total package" I was looking for. I was looking real grand touring auto, something for trips to the Lake, Chicago and Kentucky. This new GranTurismo fills the bill for me. The only drawback I can find so far is the seats tend to get really hot when parked in the sun and take a while to cool off (Bourdeaux). Ventilated seats would be a great option.

Prop shaft defect Kevin Dorgan , 02/28/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Stunning looking vehicle and quite rare to have 4 usable seats in this style of car. Gear box is excellent in manual sport mode, brakes only average, perhaps a little under powered, but no doubt S model will resolve these issues. It really is a joy to drive long and short distances. Engine has an enjoyable sound and in most areas it does what it was designed to do, and really quite well. However I have experienced unacceptable problems with the prop shaft. The vehicle is presently having its fifth shaft fitted. The rear tires are also wearing unevenly and at an unacceptable rate. Maserati has not been able so far to identify the cause or solution to the problem.