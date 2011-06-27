  1. Home
Used 2013 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews

Lincoln's return to the luxury car market!

R MacD, 12/18/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Sound, reliable luxury vehicle. Loaded with features and safety components. Good MPG for large, 4,000 lb. luxury car. Drove Lincoln Mark 6's, 7's & 8's all thru the 80's & 90's, then went with two BMW 7 Series for 15 years...I'm back with the new line of Lincoln MKS & Continental series. Why pay $90,000+ when you can get all the comfort features for half the price. Maybe not quit as quiet or positive road handling, but I'm very pleased with comfort and drivability. The maintenance cost after warranty are exceptionally expensive for BMW/Mercedes models with Lincoln truly much more reasonable.

Great vehicle

R. Martin, 08/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
This obviously not an economy car but a very comfortable, responsive vehicle that is a pleasure to drive.

I love it!

Sasha d, 08/01/2016
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Beautiful car, fully loaded, the seats massage your back and rear end...

Navigation with iphone

cas52, 06/15/2013
I recently purchased a 2013 MKS which is equipped with the navigation and blue tooth. I have had a problem with the navigation resulting in freezing in the middle of directions and/or not able to get directions. I was told by Lincoln that there is a glitch with the software of the Iphone and the Lincoln Sync system. They are aware of the problem and hope to solve it by the end of the summer. I have had the Lincoln in the past with navigation and never had a problem. This new system is not working well at all.

Solid Performance

Paul Zagorski, 06/24/2018
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Backup camera and other driver aids make up for poor visibility.

