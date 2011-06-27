Used 2013 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews
Lincoln's return to the luxury car market!
Sound, reliable luxury vehicle. Loaded with features and safety components. Good MPG for large, 4,000 lb. luxury car. Drove Lincoln Mark 6's, 7's & 8's all thru the 80's & 90's, then went with two BMW 7 Series for 15 years...I'm back with the new line of Lincoln MKS & Continental series. Why pay $90,000+ when you can get all the comfort features for half the price. Maybe not quit as quiet or positive road handling, but I'm very pleased with comfort and drivability. The maintenance cost after warranty are exceptionally expensive for BMW/Mercedes models with Lincoln truly much more reasonable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great vehicle
This obviously not an economy car but a very comfortable, responsive vehicle that is a pleasure to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love it!
Beautiful car, fully loaded, the seats massage your back and rear end...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Navigation with iphone
I recently purchased a 2013 MKS which is equipped with the navigation and blue tooth. I have had a problem with the navigation resulting in freezing in the middle of directions and/or not able to get directions. I was told by Lincoln that there is a glitch with the software of the Iphone and the Lincoln Sync system. They are aware of the problem and hope to solve it by the end of the summer. I have had the Lincoln in the past with navigation and never had a problem. This new system is not working well at all.
Solid Performance
Backup camera and other driver aids make up for poor visibility.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKS
Related Used 2013 Lincoln MKS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator