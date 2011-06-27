Estimated values
2013 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,026
|$12,335
|$14,281
|Clean
|$9,458
|$11,622
|$13,430
|Average
|$8,323
|$10,195
|$11,728
|Rough
|$7,187
|$8,769
|$10,026
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,493
|$11,751
|$13,653
|Clean
|$8,956
|$11,072
|$12,840
|Average
|$7,880
|$9,713
|$11,212
|Rough
|$6,805
|$8,354
|$9,585
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,651
|$12,901
|$14,800
|Clean
|$10,048
|$12,155
|$13,918
|Average
|$8,841
|$10,663
|$12,154
|Rough
|$7,635
|$9,171
|$10,390