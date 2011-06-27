Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews

You take the good, you take the bad... sully77 , 12/30/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2009 MKS approximately one month ago. Thus far I've had mixed reviews on it, but overall I'm happy with it. I took it to the Appalachian Mtns of Virginia where I encountered 6" of snow. The front-wheel drive handled it without any issue's or problems. Report Abuse

Are you kidding me? Gary , 08/30/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful There is no car on the road better than this one for the price. I decided to trade from my Caddy CTS and was ready to go back to previously owned models, and I've had them all. Infinity FX, Acura TL, Mercedes S and E series, Lexus LS, I could go on and on. If anyone had told me I'd end up with a Lincoln MKS I'd have laughed. I had decided on a fully loaded Lexus GS350 when I drove this car. My wife loved it, I was blown away by the technology and the combination of luxury and handling. What's the rap from the Editors? Good grief, there is no car on the road that compares at this price. Perfect combination of luxury and performance from a guy that loves both. Best car I've ever had.

The best of 52 cars I've owned. scott , 01/09/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I got MKS in June 08 by accident. I have owned six Cadillacs, the last one being a $65,000 2005 sts. I was tired of waiting for Cadillac to come up with something new in that size. The 09 MKS cost $21,000 less than the 05 sts. Although not as agile and fast as the Cadillac, I find that I don't really need all that performance at the margins. Simply put, this car has the best stereo and navigation system and is the quietest, most comfortable, most commented-on-by-strangers, most fuel-efficient (for its size) car I've had. I drove 4,000 miles in ten days with nary a crick in the neck nor stress in the lumbar.

Much potential. Disappointing craftsmanship. James Idol , 03/30/2016 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 MKS as a 3 year old Certified Preowned Vehicle. I was seduced by the technology, power, and handling. Ride is okay, but you feel the bumpy roads compared to my previous Town Cars. I was in the shop very often at the beginning. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but it was most inconvenient. I had to go in 3 times to fix 2 lumbar supports. Two of the door locks fell into the door. They never properly fixed the front seat back so it is not flush to this day. I had to take the car in 12 times to finally fix the AC. The air would blow erratically rather than with a steady stream. Strangely I love this car when it is in proper working order. It's now 2018. After having the car for nearly six years, with 197000 miles, I love it. What a trooper. I've spent money to keep it in good condition, but it performs practically like new. At 9 years old, people think it looks new. It's my dear friend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value