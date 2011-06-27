  1. Home
Used 2009 Lincoln MKS Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$38,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,490
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$38,490
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
$38,490
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,490
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,490
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,490
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,490
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,490
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track64.9 in.
$38,490
Front track64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4127 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$38,490
Exterior Colors
  • White Chocolate Tri-Coat Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Camel, leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather/alcantara
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R T tiresyes
$38,490
P235/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,490
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
