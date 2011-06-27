Estimated values
2009 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,270
|$5,858
|$6,838
|Clean
|$3,902
|$5,346
|$6,225
|Average
|$3,166
|$4,321
|$5,000
|Rough
|$2,431
|$3,297
|$3,775
Estimated values
2009 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$5,710
|$6,647
|Clean
|$3,831
|$5,211
|$6,051
|Average
|$3,109
|$4,212
|$4,861
|Rough
|$2,387
|$3,214
|$3,670