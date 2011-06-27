Estimated values
2015 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,292
|$25,435
|$28,474
|Clean
|$21,179
|$24,170
|$27,056
|Average
|$18,954
|$21,640
|$24,220
|Rough
|$16,729
|$19,110
|$21,384
Estimated values
2015 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,148
|$24,170
|$27,094
|Clean
|$20,092
|$22,968
|$25,744
|Average
|$17,981
|$20,563
|$23,046
|Rough
|$15,870
|$18,159
|$20,347