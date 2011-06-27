  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RC 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
F Sport w/Summer Tire w/o Moonroofyes
Luxury Packageyes
F Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ashtray Cupyes
Navigation Systemyes
Trunk Matyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audioyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room45.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room50.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Foglampsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume94.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Molten Pearl
  • Infrared
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Playa, leatherette
  • Playa, leather
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles