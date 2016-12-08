2017 Lexus RC 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior craftsmanship is excellent
- The ride quality will provide hours of comfortable touring
- Smooth power from the V6 engine
- All-wheel drive is standard
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny backseats are small even for children
Which RC 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Hampered by middling performance, the 2017 Lexus RC 300 falls well short of the benchmark set by many of its rivals. Yes, it's comfortable and stylish, but you'd be better served by other luxury sport coupes.
Also, controlling the navigation and entertainment features through the Remote Touchpad is an exercise in frustration. Further hurting the RC's chances of becoming a top pick is the lack of storage and cargo space. If all you're after is a stylish and comfortable luxury coupe, the RC 300 may satisfy. But overall we think other luxury sport coupes will deliver a better all-around experience.
2017 Lexus RC 300 models
The 2017 Lexus RC 300 is a luxury sport coupe that represents the midlevel model for the RC lineup that starts with the RC 200t and is topped by the RC 350. Standard features are mostly identical among these variants, with the engine the most significant difference. The RC 300 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (255 horsepower, 236 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. It's the only RC version that has all-wheel drive as standard.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats, premium vinyl upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display, voice controls and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, which provides access to vehicle status and maintenance alerts via a smartphone app.
A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items plus automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. The All-Weather package offers headlight washers, windshield wiper de-icer, water-repellent front door windows and a supplementary electric cabin heater.
The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Destination Search, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.
The F Sport package pads on appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads and sport front seats. F Sport models also get perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster. Stand-alone options include a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, adaptive cruise control (bundled with a collision mitigation system), and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC 350 Coupe with the F Sport package (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD). Note that although we have not yet evaluated the Lexus RC 300 that uses a smaller and less powerful engine than the RC 350, our findings here are broadly applicable to the RC 300. Since this test was conducted, the RC has received only minor revisions.
Driving
Comfort4.5
Interior2.5
Utility3.0
Technology2.0
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RC 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RC 300 models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
