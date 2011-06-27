Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 Consumer Reviews

SpaceRacer , 11/20/2018 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

F Sport in Caviar. This car's interior and exterior look great - better than A5 and C43 (subjective), better quality than Merc. (fact) + no NAV Screen glued to the top of the dash. Downs: terrible fuel economy (how Toyota combined low torque, hp, and fuel economy in the 300 is an engineering feat) and awful handling, much worse than the Germans; the engine needs AT LEAST 50 more hp (RC 350); the 6 speed auto is fairly terrible (the gearing is so long by the time you reach max torque and hp in any gear other than 1st you are going very fast)-and the AWD excuse makes no sense, see Audi and Merc (I typically shift myself); the touchpad is a nightmare and this generation should have never been put into production. Also, some quality issues, surprising based on Lexus/Toyota reputation-dash replaced due to a small crack at edge of speaker (Lexus covered the dash, but stuck me with the $385 labor-as if I cracked my own dash at 5k miles) and this new dash has a small spot of discoloration, headlights replaced due to fogging on the inside, and a few minor paint imperfections. I went from owning two Audis to the RC 300 F and miss the sportier focus, but overall, despite this review, love the car. Many compliments, just lacking performance...