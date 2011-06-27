Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 Consumer Reviews
It looks great!
F Sport in Caviar. This car's interior and exterior look great - better than A5 and C43 (subjective), better quality than Merc. (fact) + no NAV Screen glued to the top of the dash. Downs: terrible fuel economy (how Toyota combined low torque, hp, and fuel economy in the 300 is an engineering feat) and awful handling, much worse than the Germans; the engine needs AT LEAST 50 more hp (RC 350); the 6 speed auto is fairly terrible (the gearing is so long by the time you reach max torque and hp in any gear other than 1st you are going very fast)-and the AWD excuse makes no sense, see Audi and Merc (I typically shift myself); the touchpad is a nightmare and this generation should have never been put into production. Also, some quality issues, surprising based on Lexus/Toyota reputation-dash replaced due to a small crack at edge of speaker (Lexus covered the dash, but stuck me with the $385 labor-as if I cracked my own dash at 5k miles) and this new dash has a small spot of discoloration, headlights replaced due to fogging on the inside, and a few minor paint imperfections. I went from owning two Audis to the RC 300 F and miss the sportier focus, but overall, despite this review, love the car. Many compliments, just lacking performance...
Great GT car
Car is super smooth and quiet, perfect grand touring car. Definitely on the heavy side so doesn't have the tight handling of a Miata, but overall pretty fun to drive. The weight kills the MPG though and I only averaged about 16-17 mpg in mixed driving and not a heavy foot. W heavy foot that number drops. No standard blind spot (which is def needed) or sunroof or any other safety tech and side mirrors don't tilt down in reverse which is pretty lame for a $45k Lexus. Car is built like a tank though and if I didn't have a kid I probably wouldn't be getting rid of it after just a year.
