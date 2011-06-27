2021 Lexus RC 300
|MSRP
|$43,245
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$43,245
2021 Lexus RC 300 Review
- Excellent interior craftsmanship
- One of the quietest cars in its class
- Adaptive suspension's standard setting provides a comfortable ride
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny back seats are small even for kids
- Offers less cargo room than competitors
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert now standard
- New limited-production Black Line Special Edition model
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$48,865
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,690
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,220
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,910
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus RC 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus RC 300:
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert now standard
- New limited-production Black Line Special Edition model
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus RC 300 reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus RC 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus RC 300?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus RC 300 is the 2021 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,220.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,865
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,690
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,220
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $44,910
What are the different models of Lexus RC 300?
2021 Lexus RC 300 Overview
The 2021 Lexus RC 300 is offered in the following submodels: RC 300 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus RC 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus RC 300 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RC 300.
