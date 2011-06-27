Overall rating

The 2018 Lexus RC 300 is a comfortable and stylish four-seat luxury coupe. It's a fine companion for both commuting and long-distance driving, and it offers all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in wet or snowy conditions. Beyond that, though, there's not much that we can point to as obvious RC 300 advantages.

Unlike other cars in this class, the RC 300 offers only modest performance. With an estimated 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.3 seconds, the standard RC 300 with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine lacks pep. The V6-powered, all-wheel-drive RC 300 can do the sprint to 60 mph in a more respectable 6.3 seconds. But at that point you might as well get the even more powerful 311-horsepower RC 350. Whichever powertrain you pick, the RC's handling is dulled by the car's beefy curb weight and its infotainment system disappoints.

The 2018 Lexus RC 300 wins some points for its smooth and quiet road manners. But we think you'll be happier overall with rivals such as the Audi A5, BMW 430i or Mercedes-Benz C300 coupe.