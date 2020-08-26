Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me

76 listings
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    36,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,966

    $3,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    54,925 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    $3,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    28,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,249

    $1,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    52,842 miles

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    28,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,000

    $1,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    21,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,998

    $1,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    27,547 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,930

    $949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    8,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    41,406 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,977

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    54,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    27,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,040

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    26,992 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $32,966

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    35,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    38,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    37,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    13,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,463

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    58,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,300

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    66,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,999

    Details

Great car!!
KD,03/28/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you're looking for a luxurious sports coupe that is quiet, comfortable, & exciting to drive; the RC 300 is the perfect car. The interior is very elegant and comfortable as you'd expect from a Lexus. Suspension is tuned to give a soft ride but tight enough for you to know its a sports car! Infotainment system is very easy to use in my opinion. The V6 engine is quiet and has ample horsepower to rival other cars in its class. One downside is the V6's fuel economy, which is so-so. Also the RC is a little heavy compared to others in the class. I usually get about 21mpg combined. I opted for the FSport package which included FSport exterior/interior styling and badges, adaptive variable transmission, 19in wheels w/ all-season Michelin tires, and a host of other features such as heated steering wheel and seats, back-up monitor with rear cross traffic alert, LFA inspired digital dash + more! Overall I love the car! I use my car mostly for weekend/highway travel so I spend a lot of time in the car during long trips. Every time I stop at a gas station, shopping center, etc., people are at awe of the styling of the car. I am constantly asked "What kind of car is that!?!?" and the RC constantly receives compliments! I would describe the RC and a "smooth operator"
