Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me

- 36,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,966$3,299 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus RC 300 is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RC 300 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 36,298 on the odometer. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. With the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus RC 300. The best thing about this Lexus RC 300 is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000202
Stock: 000202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,925 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$3,180 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION..................................2016 LEXUS RC300 F-SPORT AWD COUPE, ULTRASONIC BLUE WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKTRONIC, TRACTION CONTROL, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000118
Stock: MAX18115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 28,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,249$1,692 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner. RC 300 trim. $3,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, REAR LIP SPOILER, F SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES, LED FOG LAMPS KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES: F SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES active sound control, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 AS 8.0J, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Touchpad RTI, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Lexus Insider and voice command casual-language voice recognition system MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5001639
Stock: MAK0260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 52,842 miles
$24,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2016 Lexus RC 300 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6G5001148
Stock: 001148PS71475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 28,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$1,840 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
**L/Certified** **F-Sport** **Navigation** **Blind Spot Monitor** CLEAN CARFAX- ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! The RC 300 is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. The 3.5 liter V6 Engine provides an impressive 255 horsepower. When you add in the practicality of the All Wheel Drive Drivetrain, it truly is at the top of its class!Completely Loaded w/ Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/ Pre-Collision System, Headlamp Washers, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Windshield Wiper Deicer, High Intensity Interior Heater, Intuitive Park Assist Sensors, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Backup Camera w/ Predictive Steering Lines, Active Sound Control, LED Foglamps, F-Sport Package: F-Sport Front Bumper & Spindle Grille; 10 Spoke F-Sport Wheels; TFT Instrument Cluster; Silver Performance Trim; Adaptive Variable Suspension w/ Sport+ Mode, 10-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and more!L/Certified Details: * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 161 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXG5001766
Stock: OL9755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,998$1,423 Below Market
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC5G5000640
Stock: 19177182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,547 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$28,930$949 Below Market
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
2016 Lexus RC 300 AWD ** All weather package ** LED Foglamps ** Navigation ** Premium Package ** Blind Spot Monitor ** Moonroof ** McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC9G5001046
Stock: HTG5001046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 8,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,990$524 Below Market
Autohaus Lancaster Porsche - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2G5001728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,406 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,977
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This vehicle is being offered for sale under our Express Value Vehicles program so that we can allow our customers access to vehicles before they go to auction. All of our Express Value Vehicles have passed a state inspection, have been cleaned, and are delivered with a full tank of gas. We welcome you to have the vehicle inspected prior to delivery as these vehicles are sold "as-is" without warranty unless the vehicle is currently under the manufacturer warranty. Many of these units may need some reconditioning and/or maintenance. We have already discounted all of our Express Value Vehicles to provide a hassle free experience for our clients.For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5001740
Stock: MC29678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 54,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXG5001041
Stock: 19256476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,040
University Kia - Durham / North Carolina
University Kia of Durham is delighted to offer this wonderful 2016 Lexus RC Gray 300 with the following features:LEATHER**, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, BACK UP CAMERA**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, VALUE PRICED**, GOOD TIRES**, GOOD BRAKES**, TWO SETS OF KEYS**, FULLY DETAILED**, SAFETY INSPECTED**, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE**, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/All Season Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19 x 8 Aluminum Alloy F Sport.Odometer is 10627 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGWe offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 572-1700 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT UNIVERSITY KIA OF DURHAM~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6G5001750
Stock: K5167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 26,992 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$32,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Lexus RC 300 home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 26,992 miles, you can feel confident that this RC 300 is in prime condition. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Lexus RC 300's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. The best thing about this Lexus RC 300 is that its features have features. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Gaithersburg! Runs great and drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC4G5001942
Stock: 001942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS! Equipped with Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more! L/Certified Warranty is good for 2 Years from your date of purchase with Unlimited Mileage! Also included is the 2 Year/20,000 mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance Program on Every L/Certified Lexus! See Lexus of Wayzata for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC5G5001626
Stock: 24244P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 38,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Lexus launched the RC F in 2015 as its third entry to wear the division`s performance-oriented ``F`` moniker (the LFA and IS F being the other two). An amalgamation of the IS sedan, IS convertible and GS sedan, the RC F landed into the thick end of the performance coupe segment alongside heavy-hitting competitors. The Lexus RC F is a hotted-up version of the more pedestrian RC coupes, of which there are now three others: the RC 200t, RC 300 and RC 350. Taking the fight to those elite German sport coupes required Lexus to beef up nearly every aspect of the RC to create the RC F. Externally, the RC F wears more aggressive styling, 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, and available features like an actively deploying rear spoiler and a carbon-fiber roof panel. But what really sets the RC F apart from its stablemates is what`s beneath the reworked skin. Headlining the changes are the RC F`s naturally aspirated 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, upsized Brembo brake hardware, more aggressive suspension tuning and an available torque-vectoring rear differential. A strikingly styled cabin is still part of the mix, blending contemporary visual drama and rich-feeling materials in equal measure. Its seats also stand out for their ability for a wide variety of posteriors to find exceptional comfort and support. The RC F`s exterior styling may not be to everyone`s liking, but we have to at least give credit to Lexus for trying something adventurous. The 2016 Lexus RC F is a compact, rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger high-performance sport coupe. Standard equipment for the 2016 RC F includes 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance Brembo brakes, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display, a configurable multi-instrument display, voice commands and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface. Also standard is Lexus Enform Remote and Lexus Enform Service Connect, which allows one, via smartphone, to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start and stop the car, turn the climate control on or off, find the vehicle and obtain vehicle status reports and receive maintenance alerts via email and push notifications. There are several option packages, though availability can vary depending on the region in which you live. The Premium package includes an active rear spoiler, heated and ventilated front seats, carbon-fiber interior trim, automatic wipers, auto-dimming side mirrors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Performance package features a carbon-fiber roof and a rear spoiler, as well as a torque-vectoring differential in place of the standard Torsen mechanical unit. The All-Weather package includes a windshield de-icer, headlight washers and a heated steering wheel. The Navigation package incorporates a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice commands and smartphone app integration (including Bing, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system. Stand-alone option highlights include a sunroof, leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control (bundled with a pre-collision system) and front and rear parking sensors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXG5000777
Stock: 10968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 37,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995
Lexus of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXG5000228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,463
Lexus of Mt Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC7G5000753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Lexus RC 30058,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,300
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! RC 300 trim. L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 58,768 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, REAR LIP SPOILER, F SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES, LED FOG LAMPS.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES active sound control, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 AS 8.0J, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Touchpad RTI, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Lexus Insider and voice command casual-language voice recognition systemPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2G5001714
Stock: P01714
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 66,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,999
Palace Auto Sales - Charlotte / North Carolina
PRICES LISTED ARE CASH PRICES; FINANCING AVAILABLE. FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING. Prices listed exclude additional applicable fees. FOR MORE PICTURES AND DETAILS LOG ONTO OUR WEBSITE: WWW.PALACEAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000703
Stock: P14063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
