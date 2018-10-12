Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me
- 35,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998$2,029 Below Market
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2J5008074
Stock: 19063052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,998
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 28,021 Miles! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, REAR SPOILER . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net. Lexus RC 300 with EMINENT WHITE PEARL exterior and FLAXEN interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 241 HP at 5800 RPM*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty, Complimentary loaner car provided, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairsWHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC0J5007845
Stock: LD5007845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 10,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Ridgeland Auto World - Ridgeland / Mississippi
LOW MILES, FSPORT, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, heated and cooled seats, seat memory, satellite radio, sunroof, and so much more, We are the #1 carfax independent advantage dealer, Come buy a car the easy way... Right on the corner, Right on the price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC7J5008412
Stock: J5008412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,990$606 Below Market
Nelson Mazda - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2018 Lexus RC 300 Flare Yellow RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, Aluminum Wheels, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seat(s), Lane Keeping Assist, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Smart Device Integration, Active Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE.Our internet staff is dedicated to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience! Call today to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC9J5007827
Stock: 19198P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus RC 30018,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,900
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC2J5004494
Stock: LP200512A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 51,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,485
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC8J5004287
Stock: 2547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 9,946 miles
$36,993
Autobarn Subaru of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC8J5004161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,800$602 Below Market
Parker Lexus - Little Rock / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2J5007782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,750
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Lexus RC 2dr RC 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Caviar with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Black Line Special Edition with All Season Tires, F Sport Package with All Season Tires, Navigation System Package, Premium Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Black Wood Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform with Safety Connect, Front anti-roll bar, High-Friction Brake Pads, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, F Sport-Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Turn signal indicator mirrors, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Back-Up Monitor with Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, F Sport Shift Knob, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glove Box with Key, Illuminated entry, Lexus Enform Destinations, Lexus Enform Enform App Suite 2.0, LFA Inspired Instrumentation, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Front Sport Seats with Contrast Stitching, Rear reading lights, Silver Performance Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC4J5004089
Stock: 004089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 36,752 miles
$33,798
Land Rover Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC5J5004327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,793 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,750$4,928 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus RC 2dr RC 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Back-Up Monitor with Dynamic Grid Lines, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6H5003662
Stock: 003662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 26,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,499$4,229 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Lexus RC 300 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lexus RC 300 F-SPORT Obsidian 2D Coupe Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2H5002461
Stock: 3048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 5,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,988$1,909 Below Market
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
** LEXUS RC 300, 3.5L V6 ENGINE, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (A/T), ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), BLUETOOTH EQUIPPED (BT), BACK UP CAMERA, SUN ROOF, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR (BSM), CLEAN CAR FAX AND ONE OWNER!! ** Contact Kendall Toyota Alaska today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Lexus RC RC 300. This 2019 Lexus RC comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Lexus RC RC 300's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Lexus RC, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHS85BC0K5004690
Stock: NL7131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2019
- 17,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,983$3,237 Below Market
Gregory INFINITI - Libertyville / Illinois
F SPORT, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ THANK YOU FOR MAKING GREGORY INFINITI ONE OF THE HIGHEST VOLUME INFINITI DEALERSHIPS IN THE MIDWEST!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ SEE INSTANT PAYMENTS, TRADE OFFERS, INTEREST RATES, OUT-THE-DOOR PRICING AND MORE AT GREGORYINFINITI.COM - 24 HOURS A DAY!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ NO HASSLE, UPFRONT PRICING: We utilize no hassle, upfront pricing on all of our vehicles to ensure the best experience. ~~~ TRADE-IN ASSURANCE: We offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle. ~~~ FINANCE DEPARTMENT: We have access to some of the best banks and credit unions in the country to ensure you ultra-competitive rates and terms regardless of credit history. VEHICLE LOCATING: Whether you're looking for a premium package, sport package, technology package, and a tow package; or a car with a navigation system, leather seats, heated seats, and bluetooth; or one a certified pre-owned car with sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera we have access to many different vehicles and can often locate hard to find cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC7H5002522
Stock: 8585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT4,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,990$1,927 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 4,541 Miles! REDUCED FROM $44,990!, $1,400 below NADA Retail!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated/Cooled Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, REAR SPOILER, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net, F SPORT HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE SHIFTERS, F SPORT PACKAGE F SPORT front fascia, grille and exterior badging, unique front bumper and rear valance, dark gray streamline trim, drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+, Snow and Custom), two-piece front brake rotors w/high-friction brake pads w/black brake calipers and active sound, NAVIGATION PACKAGE Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink, Lexus Enform Enform App Suite 2.0 Complimentary for up to the first three years of ownership. Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Slacker, NPR One and Amazon Alexa. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $44,990. This RC 300 is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail. CARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC6K5008967
Stock: LP11626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 30025,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,777$641 Below Market
Lexus of Bridgewater - Bridgewater Township / New Jersey
2017 Lexus RC 300 PREMIUM PKG AWD 6-Speed Automatic LEXUS CERTIFIED, Alloy wheels, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front reading lights, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Remote keyless entry.L/Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 milesSince 1989, our convenient location in Bridgewater allows shoppers from New York City, Warren, Bernardsville, Franklin Twp, and Somerville to take advantage of our excellent service and competitive pricing. The team members across every department take the time to understand your needs and provide that individual touch throughout your shopping experience. Whether you're just starting out your search or you know exactly which model you want, we're here to help answer questions and get you the information you need. Although we're located on the highway, we still provide a small-town shopping experience for our valued customers. The experience of each client is very important to us, so we maintain extremely high levels of service. You'll get the best treatment you've ever had at a car dealership. We've been in business for three decades and continue to lead the area in customer service and support.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC8H5002464
Stock: L1658U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 42,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$803 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
**L/Certified** **F-Sport** **Navigation** **Blind Spot Monitor** CLEAN CARFAX- ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! The RC 300 is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. The 3.5 liter V6 Engine provides an impressive 255 horsepower. When you add in the practicality of the All Wheel Drive Drivetrain, it truly is at the top of its class!Completely Loaded w/ Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/ Pre-Collision System, Headlamp Washers, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Windshield Wiper Deicer, High Intensity Interior Heater, Intuitive Park Assist Sensors, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Backup Camera w/ Predictive Steering Lines, Active Sound Control, LED Foglamps, F-Sport Package: F-Sport Front Bumper & Spindle Grille; 10 Spoke F-Sport Wheels; TFT Instrument Cluster; Silver Performance Trim; Adaptive Variable Suspension w/ Sport+ Mode, 10-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and more!L/Certified Details: * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 161 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC0H5003494
Stock: PWS9734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 3,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,998
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
Only 3,155 miles! Like new! L/CERTIFIED Unlimited Mile Warranty until 12/2/2025! 2 year/20k mile complimentary maintenance! Navigation thru Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Sound System and more! Equipped with Lexus Safety System Plus! Includes Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beam Headlamps Auto On/Off LED Low and High Beam Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights! Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC8K5010140
Stock: D11851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
