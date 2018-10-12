Used 2018 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me

76 listings
RC 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 76 listings
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    35,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,998

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    28,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    10,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Yellow
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    24,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,990

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    18,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,900

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    51,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,485

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    9,946 miles

    $36,993

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    41,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,800

    $602 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    56,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,750

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RC 300

    36,752 miles

    $33,798

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    25,793 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,750

    $4,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    26,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,499

    $4,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2019 Lexus RC 300

    5,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,988

    $1,909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    17,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,983

    $3,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT in Red
    certified

    2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT

    4,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,990

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    25,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,777

    $641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    42,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,000

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Lexus RC 300

    3,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RC 300
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Great car!
william grear,12/10/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Take one out and you will buy it!
Report abuse
