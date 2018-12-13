2019 Lexus RC 300
What’s new
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Retuned suspension for sharper handling
- New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior craftsmanship
- One of the quietest cars in its class
- Adaptive suspension's standard setting provides a comfortable ride
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Backseat space is tiny, even for kids
Which RC 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The 2019 Lexus RC 300 has the look of a racy sports car. But it is made for comfortable cruising, not clipping apexes on a racetrack. The 300 is the most affordable model of the RC line, and its two engine options deliver less than heart-stopping performance. Even so, the 300's suspension tuning and interior amenities provide excellent support for miles and miles.
For 2019, the RC 300 benefits from styling updates borrowed from Lexus' flagship coupe, the LC 500. The RC also upgrades its infotainment system with new Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay capability. Lexus says it has also recalibrated the turbocharged engine to improve responsiveness and revised the suspension to enhance performance.
Overall, these changes lead to a more refined RC 300, one that plays to its strengths as a highway cruiser and comfortable commuter. If that's the kind of car you want, the 2019 Lexus RC 350 is a strong contender. Just be aware that some of its similarly luxurious rivals offer superior performance potential.
2019 Lexus RC 300 models
The 2019 Lexus RC 300 comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both offer a choice of powertrain. The rear-wheel-drive model is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive RC 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 (260 hp, 236 lb-ft) connected to a six-speed automatic.
Standard feature highlights for the base RC 300 include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats, heated seats (AWD models only), simulated leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Also standard are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and Lexus Enform communication and remote services.
The F Sport fits the RC with a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive items such as 19-inch wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, and sport front seats with heating and ventilation. F Sport models also get the Navigation and Premium packages (see below), perforated-leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster.
Several option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. The Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation.
Other options include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling7.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RC 300.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
This Lexus is beautiful from the outside as it is on the inside. The responsiveness in Sport+ mode is unparalleled. I chose this vehicle over the 2019 Audi S5, even with the heads up display in the Audi and lighting under the doors. Will lease Lexus again!
I'm happier with the car than I even thought I would be. Only negatives are storage space and less zip off the line than the 350. Still, it's a great ride.
Is really a 2 passengers car what I don’t mind because is just for me Other than that is a nice car
Sponsored cars related to the RC 300
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,145
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,835
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6400 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,860
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$50,035
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC 300 safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC 300 vs. the competition
Lexus RC 300 vs. Lexus RC 350
Like the RC 300, the RC 350 is available with all-wheel drive should you want maximum power and all-weather drivability. The RC 350's V6 is more powerful, though, and produces 311 hp. Otherwise, both cars are pretty much identical. We like the 350 more, but there's nothing wrong in saving a bit of money by picking the RC 300.
Lexus RC 300 vs. Lexus IS 300
The RC and the IS feature the same powertrain and general layout. Pricing is similar, and both can be had in the F Sport version. The IS wins out on utility simply because it has a usable rear seat. However, the RC counters with its more dramatic styling. That's pretty much the point in getting a coupe in the first place, right?
Lexus RC 300 vs. Audi A5
Even though the RC 350's larger V6 makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A5, the A5 provides similar acceleration. Exterior dimensions are similar, but somehow the A5 makes better use of its space. For instance, it has about 5 inches more legroom for rear passengers and a bit more trunk space. The Audi also wins out for having a superior infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus RC 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus RC 300:
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Retuned suspension for sharper handling
- New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus RC 300 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus RC 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RC 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RC 300 is the 2019 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,145.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,145
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,835
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,860
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,035
What are the different models of Lexus RC 300?
More about the 2019 Lexus RC 300
2019 Lexus RC 300 Overview
The 2019 Lexus RC 300 is offered in the following submodels: RC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RC 300?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RC 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RC 300 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RC 300.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RC 300 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RC 300 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RC 300?
Which 2019 Lexus RC 300s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus RC 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus RC 300.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RC 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RC 300 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,646.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,969.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RC 300?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus RC 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- Lexus LS 500h 2020
- 2019 LS 500
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 GX 460
- 2019 RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Lexus ES 350
- Lexus IS 350 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4