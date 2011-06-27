Overall rating

When the Lexus brought the CT 200h to market seven years ago, it touted this hatchback as a sporty hybrid car. Unfortunately, it lacked the power to back that claim, and there hasn't been an increase in power since. On the plus side, the CT 200h features more athletic handling than the typical hybrid, but that's not a high bar to clear.

What the 2017 Lexus CT 200h excels in, however, is delivering excellent real-world fuel efficiency, a smooth ride and a pleasant interior. As a hatchback, it also gets high marks for versatility, though cargo capacity isn't as generous as expected.

When it comes to luxury-branded cars with this kind of fuel-sipping character, there aren't many options outside of the CT 200h. Even though the Chevrolet Volt isn't considered a luxury car, its interior could exceed expectations and it also benefits from all the latest technological innovations. The Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is a closer match, and even though it costs a bit more, its plug-in hybrid powertrain might even the playing field.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Lexus CT 200h include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints (plus front seatbacks that can help reduce injuries from whiplash), front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and dual front knee airbags. Lexus' Safety Connect telematics system is also standard and includes functions such as automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and emergency assistance. A rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are available as options.

The optional adaptive cruise control system includes a pre-collision feature that uses radar sensors to detect an imminent impact and responds by tightening the front seat belts and initializing the brake assist feature. In Edmunds brake testing, a CT 200h F Sport stopped from 60 mph in an unimpressive 125 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CT 200h its highest rating of Good for small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its head restraint/seat design also earned a Good rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.