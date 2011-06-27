Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h Consumer Reviews

Gary Ellis , 06/13/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Having owned/driven a Prius for 3 years, I stepped up to the CT200 and never looked back. Door panels and side thickness are all in actual car proportions on the CT, not like the flimsy, weight saving build of the Prius. Though there is a reduction in mpg, it's well worth it for being in a solid car with excellent handling. Now that I no longer tear up the road, I'm fine with the CVT yet, Sports Mode can still kick you in the pants when you want it.