Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h Consumer Reviews
Gorgeous car!
Just got my 2015 CT F-Sport with navigation. I LOVE it. Great mileage, comfortable handling, and fun to drive in sport mode. I usually drive in Eco mode for the fuel economy which of course, is not as peppy but is excellent for my long commute. The car offers plenty of power unless you have excessive road rage or are used higher hp. The interior is beautiful and I really recommend the styling of the f-sport with the black roof and sexy alloys. Tons of extra features that are a bonus when you purchase a luxury vehicle such as keyless entry, push-start, voice commands, i-Phone integration, bluetooth, and so much more than I'm still learning about. It's an unusual car in that there is almost nothing else like it: small hatchback, great mileage (and my definition of great is not 30mpg! averaging 44+ and loving it!), luxury vehicle, all at a relatively reasonable price point. Love
Driven almost 36,000 miles
We leased this car, love the MPG, hate to give it back next month! the seats are very comfortable for my back, which normal vehicle seats really bother my back and hurt my sciatic nerve. I drive 15 hours to my second home in this car and I find that these seats offer me wonderful support with all the various ways you can adjust it. It doesn't have the neat little pull out seat portion that the NX of the same year had, which might be a great addition to long drives. (for passenger). I love the heated seats, love the fake leather used, very luxurious feeling and easy to clean. Its absolutely great on gas and i love only putting 20 bucks in the tank. the cons to it are the "sportyness" of it I guess. It is stiff and not luxurious feeling in the suspension. you do get somewhat road noise unless you have the wonderful sound system on. the headlights are sort of odd, in that you don't get a FULL shine, it's sort of cut off, unless you have the bright lights on then it's great. I wish this had roof racks to haul a surfboard or kayak, the smooth top is very nice looking but not utilitarian. This was our first Lexus, coming off of an Audi Allroad, the Lexus has had zero issues and no recalls or anything. I like the low tire sensor, it went off one time and wouldn't go back to normal, and a check up at the deal resulted in a very clean washed car and the sensor light going back to normal, at no cost. Never had to replace the tires, and only a few oil changes. We have no complaints and are going to consider another Lexus for the new vehicle.
You get what you expect
Great car for handling and fuel economy. The car has a Prius drive train, but thats where there similarities end. Difficult to exit at my age, but I can live with it. I really like this car!
Great mileage car. Sporty looks
Love the car. Got the FSport and Navi. Enjoy it for may everyday commuter. Yes I do have a nice receiver hitch on my CT for my bike rack. Very nicely done. Completely trouble free for 3 years now
ct / Compact Touring 200h
September 2019: Worry free driving with regular dealer servicing. No surprise repair bills and peace of mind. Replaced rubber windshield inserts on my own. Will probably have to decide on new tires by the end of the year. Love the car too bad it has been discontinued. September 2018: Went on a summer road trip between San Francisco and Eugene, OR. Car performed well, 40 MPG, and comfortable for 9 hours each way. The driver seat adjustments helps as we switched positions between driving and riding shotgun. Listened to audio books through the music system and the cabin noise was quiet even at 70 MPH. 1 year update March 2018: Car runs perfectly. Had two services performed by dealer. Oil change at 6 months they came to my home. At 12 months they came by to pick up car and provided a loaner and work done in 24 hours. Really enjoying the comfortable ride, great mileage per gallon, and not having to go for gas fillup every week. Sad to hear Lexus will not continue with this model in 2018. Reliability, durability, fit & finish, technology and 40+ mpg sold us on this over the Prius Hatchback and V models we test drove. With a 5' tall driver they couldn't reach the hatchback on the Toyotas to close them. We thought with the Lexus brand the buying and post purchase customer experience would be as positive. Rather it has been inconsistent and requires me to have follow up individually with each department. Having the Lexus Certified Pre Owned 161 point inspection, 6 complimentary services over 30 months, and the extended 78 month warranty gives us confidence to many trouble free miles and a reduced Total Cost of Ownership. Update 9/08/17. Have had the car for over six months now and it still drives and feels like a new vehicle. Had the first of six complimentary maintenance services performed at my home. Based on the dealership's VIP program they send a Tech out to do minor service and will also provide a loaner care when major service is performed at the next 30K interval. Based on the Tech's recommendation the tires will have to be replaced in the next 6-12 months. They came with Michelin's and I'm researching whether or not to get Pirelli's or another brand. I love this customer convenience factor for service as the dealer is located over 35 miles away and with Bay Area traffic takes at least one hour or more of road time each way.
