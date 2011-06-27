  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CT 200h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,200
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)511.7/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
F Sport Premium Package for Lexus Display Audioyes
Navigation Packageyes
F Sport Premium Package for Navigationyes
Leather Package for Lexus Display Audioyes
Premium Package for Lexus Display Audioyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locksyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Package for Navigationyes
Leather Package for Navigationyes
F Sport Luxury Package for Navigationyes
Seat Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Spider Cargo Netyes
F Sport w/NuLuxe Interioryes
F Sport w/Leather Interior for Lexus Display Audioyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Lineryes
Cargo Matyes
Premium Floor Matsyes
Glass Breakage Sensoryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Lexus Display Audioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Exterior Options
F-SPORT 17" Forged Tarantul Alloy Wheelsyes
F Sport Foglampsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
F Sport LED Headlamps w/Dynamic Auto Levelingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Length171.2 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Gross weight4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload935 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline w/Black Roof
  • Ultra White w/Black Roof
  • Silver Lining Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Nebula Gray Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica w/Black Roof
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
  • Redline
Interior Colors
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Perforated Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Caramel, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
