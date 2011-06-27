Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews

Expensive Electronics Repairs Bob DeBenedittis , 02/15/2016 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle since May of 2011. Loved it until August of 2015 when electronic problems started. 1st the fuel gauge/range display would fluctuate from accurate to immediately dropping to E/0 miles of range, then go back and forth. When check engine light came on, time to get service. Only dealer could do the work and at about $3000. Two months later, seat belt and airbag warning light come on, back to dealer. Diagnosis: faulty sensor in seat, seat needs to be replaced at cost of $1600. Totally unacceptable, I'm looking to sell and get something more reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV for the price varnergirl , 11/15/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have previously owned a GMC Acadia, went down to a loaded Nissan Rogue to save on gas mileage, BAD DECISION. We just purchased the pre owned LR2 HSE and I am more than pleased. No, it is not as spacious as the Acadia, but drives like a pure luxury car. The gas mileage has been better than expected. In comparison to the price of the loaded Rogue we well overpaid for, this vehicle feels more stable and quiet frankly is worth every penny. I love the safety features and the ride. Land Rover made an affordable alternative for the Middle Class. Always check your options on a nice pre-owned vehicle you love before settling for a new vehicle you hope will grow on you. Report Abuse

1st Land Rover bobdb , 07/05/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had it for 2 months and love this suv. It was a loaner car w/1200 miles so I got it very cheap, just under $26K. Great size, smooth quiet ride. Mileage isn't what I'd like, about 15 local, close to 25 hwy. Not as good as my Jetta, but better than my Tahoe. Report Abuse

New LR2 Owner , 07/07/2010 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had my LR2 for a few days now and drove it from New Jersey to Florida and me and my wife are very happy. I have owned 8 cars in the past 10 years and this one is nice! I bought the car with 2000 miles on it and put about 1000 on it during our drive down. Don't listen to all the BS people put on here about how bad it is. Go Google the number one reliable car "Honda accord" and add problems into the search and you will see bad stuff. All cars have problems. The Landrover line of cars are nice and built solid. All newer cars have electrical issues and if you don't like it then purchase an antique car. Report Abuse