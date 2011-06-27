Vehicle overview

In the 10 years that Lamborghini has produced the Gallardo, there have been many notable milestones along the way. First, it represented the first car to be completely produced under Audi's leadership. This brought a marked improvement in quality, refinement and drivability that were sorely missing from previous Lamborghinis. Perhaps as a result, the Gallardo became the best-selling model in the company's 50-year history. All good things must come to an end, though. The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo signals the curtain call for the "Baby Lambo," as it's put out to pasture in favor of the all-new Huracan.

With its departure, the Gallardo takes with it rear-wheel drive and a gated manual transmission: two traditional hallmarks of exotic supercars. Going forward, all future Lamborghinis will feature all-wheel drive and automated manual "e-gear" transmissions. A fitting tribute, therefore, is the very limited run of Gallardo Anniversario Editions that not only commemorates 50 years of Lamborghini, but also offers rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.

Most shoppers fortunate enough to afford a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo might be tempted to wait out the Huracan watch, but it's doubtful that anyone who manages to acquire one of the last Gallardos will regret their purchase. It still provides a very high level of performance and entertainment that remains worthy of consideration beside the related Audi R8 as well as the Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren MP4-12C.