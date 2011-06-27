2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Review
Pros & Cons
- Exotic styling
- tenacious traction
- forgiving all-wheel-drive handling
- ferocious power
- fantastic noises.
- Less nimble than some competitors
- ride can be stiff-legged.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even at the end of its run, the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo remains a desirable choice among exotic sports cars.
Vehicle overview
In the 10 years that Lamborghini has produced the Gallardo, there have been many notable milestones along the way. First, it represented the first car to be completely produced under Audi's leadership. This brought a marked improvement in quality, refinement and drivability that were sorely missing from previous Lamborghinis. Perhaps as a result, the Gallardo became the best-selling model in the company's 50-year history. All good things must come to an end, though. The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo signals the curtain call for the "Baby Lambo," as it's put out to pasture in favor of the all-new Huracan.
With its departure, the Gallardo takes with it rear-wheel drive and a gated manual transmission: two traditional hallmarks of exotic supercars. Going forward, all future Lamborghinis will feature all-wheel drive and automated manual "e-gear" transmissions. A fitting tribute, therefore, is the very limited run of Gallardo Anniversario Editions that not only commemorates 50 years of Lamborghini, but also offers rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.
Most shoppers fortunate enough to afford a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo might be tempted to wait out the Huracan watch, but it's doubtful that anyone who manages to acquire one of the last Gallardos will regret their purchase. It still provides a very high level of performance and entertainment that remains worthy of consideration beside the related Audi R8 as well as the Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren MP4-12C.
2014 Lamborghini Gallardo models
The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo is a midengine exotic sports car that is offered as the LP550-2 coupe and Spyder roadster, LP560-4 coupe and Spyder roadster and LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and LP570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica roadster. The "-2" indicates rear-wheel drive, while "-4" indicates all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the LP550-2 and LP560-4 models includes 19-inch wheels, an automatically extending rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, a nose-raising suspension for curb clearance, dual-zone automatic climate control, power seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a multimedia driver interface similar to Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player. The Spyder has a full power-operated soft top, while coupes receive a transparent engine cover and LED accent lights.
Options include upgraded alloy wheels, simulated suede upholstery, fitted luggage, heated seats, a navigation system, a rearview camera and upgraded audio with iPod integration. Available packages include the Travel package (which adds a cupholder, a luggage net behind the seats and a small storage compartment near the steering wheel) as well as a pair of interior Carbon packages. The latter bathe the cabin in carbon-fiber trim -- you get less with one package and more with the other. Lamborghini also offers its "Ad Personam" customization program, which gives the buyer extensive input into exterior and interior color combinations.
The LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica roadster get carbon-fiber exterior and interior components, a more powerful V10, a standard automated manual transmission, polycarbonate rear and side windows, lighter 19-inch wheels, a fixed and larger rear spoiler, carbon-ceramic brakes, faux suede upholstery and special colors. Most, but not all, of the regular Gallardo's options can be added.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering all 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo models is a mid-mounted 5.2-liter V10. A six-speed manual transmission is fitted to the Gallardo LP550-2. All other Gallardos receive a six-speed, single-clutch automated manual transmission known as "e-gear"; it is optional on the "550" models.
The Gallardo LP550-2 models produce 550 horsepower and 397 pound-feet of torque and send all power to the rear wheels. More power is available with the LP560-4, which sends 560 hp and 397 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Lamborghini estimates that these models will reach 60 mph in the mid-3-second range.
Finally, the LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica squeeze even more power out of the 5.2-liter V10, with 570 hp and 397 lb-ft of torque on tap. All that thrust should be enough to get the car up to 60 mph in the low 3-second range.
EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 15 mpg combined (12 city/20 highway) with the traditional manual and 16 mpg combined (13 city/20 highway) with e-gear. Spyder models with the manual transmission drop by 1 mpg in combined driving.
Safety
Standard safety features on all 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo models include antilock brakes, stability control and side airbags with head protection. A rearview camera is optional.
Driving
The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo's performance is just as otherworldly as one would expect from any exotic sports car. The V10 power plant shrieks off the line as the revs climb toward redline. Compared to the 458 Italia from archrival Ferrari, the Gallardo is slightly less nimble. It is, however, perfectly at home blasting down the highway and carving through high-speed sweepers. The LP570-4 models represent a further refinement of the Gallardo's capabilities, as these lightweight special editions are perfect for those who want to squeeze every drop of excitement possible from this lithe Lamborghini.
Interior
The Gallardo provides a fairly livable cabin. Leather and soft-touch materials adorn much of the interior, as one might expect, and the switchgear, gauges and multimedia driver interface are essentially pulled from the Audi parts bin. Some might bemoan this dilution of Lamborghini's traditional Italian character, but most will be thankful that everything actually works. Further advancements can be found in the fundamentally sound driving position and the comfortable and supportive seats.
The aforementioned multimedia interface leaves something to be desired, however, as the control knob and accompanying buttons are placed next to the screen rather than near the shifter (as they are on Audis), requiring altogether too much driver attention given the Gallardo's fearsome capabilities. Furthermore, storage space is negligible, and only the most limber drivers will find ingress and egress an easy task. The latter is par for the course in this segment, perhaps, but some competing models provide supercar performance without requiring contortionist antics to get behind the wheel.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
