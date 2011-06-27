Vehicle overview

Italy is known for making things that look great (see Elisabetta Canalis), sound great (listen to Pavarotti) and taste great (eat some penne arrabbiata). We doubt we'd find any argument that the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo scores big in the first two areas. And while we don't advise taking a bite out of its fine leather upholstery, the incredible performance of the Gallardo should be more than enough to satisfy the appetite of any exotic car enthusiast.

The full technical name of this Lamborghini includes letters and numbers that make it sound like a Star Wars droid but are in fact code for the car's powertrain. Take, for example, the Gallardo LP560-4. The LP refers to the V10's engine placement en Italiano (longitudinale posteriore) while 560 represents the engine's European output, which equals 552 horsepower. The 4 refers to the all-wheel-drive system seen on most Gallardos, which provides incredible traction, impressive balance and a surprisingly forgiving demeanor.

Recently, a rear-drive version known as the 550-2 debuted, geared toward more traditional sports car purists.

Should a standard Gallardo not be spicy enough, one could always go with the 570-4 Superleggera coupe or its convertible version, the 570-4 Spyder Performante. As you'd guess from the numbers, these two are even more powerful than the others. They're also lighter than their less expensive counterparts thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials like polycarbonate windows. They also sport firmer suspensions and aerodynamic enhancements that include a racecar-inspired, fully covered underbody.

Regardless of which Gallardo you consider, though, it will be a much saner choice than other Lamborghinis both past and present. It isn't wider than a Chevy Suburban. The doors open like normal doors and there aren't any crazy scoops or wings. Its compact size and standard rearview camera mean it isn't scary to park. And the cockpit's various controls are easy to locate and use, thanks to parent company Audi's influence. There's even anecdotal evidence that the Gallardo is pretty reliable as exotics go.

But make no mistake; despite its civility, the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo is a wild child at heart that will provide all the visceral thrills you expect from an exotic sports car. Of course the Gallardo has worthy rivals in the form of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage, Audi R8, Ferrari 458 Italia and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. So we highly recommend test-driving them all -- not only because it's what a smart consumer should do, but also because it sounds like a helluva way to spend a weekend.