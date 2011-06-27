Vehicle overview

The 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo does not appear to have been designed for "Star Wars" by Industrial Light & Magic. It isn't wider than a Chevy Silverado. The doors don't slice and dice and make julienne fries. Yet these characteristics have been some of Lamborghini's calling cards for the past 30-something years, applied to a wild sports car bunch that took the word "exotic" to even higher levels. Cars like the Countach, Diablo and most recently, Murcielago, were not only wildly expensive but also often cumbersome to drive.

The Gallardo, by comparison, is only really expensive, versus wildly so. And with saner dimensions, traditional doors and a more habitable cockpit, it's the first Lamborghini in decades to be considered actually livable. And what a fun life it must be for those who purchase one of the three Gallardo variants: the standard coupe, Spyder convertible and the lightweight performance edition known as the Superleggera. New for 2008, the latter's more aggressive suspension tuning and weight reductions (about 150 pounds) make it less livable than the other two, although the Superleggera does increase the Gallardo's handling and performance prowess significantly.

As for the higher-volume 2008 Gallardos, they feel surprisingly similar -- the Spyder's 250 additional pounds of structural reinforcement bless this topless Lambo with unyielding integrity that the coupe manages to only slightly surpass. As such, both versions display prime composure, taking to twists, turns and dips like Fred and Ginger -- or Jason Taylor and that brunette girl from "Dancing with the Stars," if you have no idea who Fred and Ginger are.

It's important to note that the Sant'Agata factory has already begun production on the coupe's successor, next year's improved Gallardo LP560-4. The Spyder will carry over unchanged, but the Superleggera will be sold for only this year. As such, coupe buyers might want to wait a bit until the '09 model arrives. Either way, however, it's hard to describe the Gallardo as anything but Lamborghini's best car ever. True, it's not the brand's most memorable model, nor will it likely be a timeless classic. But in terms of actual driving enjoyment and daily functionality, it can't be topped.