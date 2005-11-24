Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me
30 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,747 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$89,990
- 23,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$82,991
- 33,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$80,985
- 44,161 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$89,979
- 45,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,900
- 9,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$103,000
- 23,996 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$94,988
- 37,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$98,995
- 1,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,995
- 16,632 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,993
- 9,191 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$109,995
- 10,851 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$102,991
- 9,189 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$199,999
- 16,465 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$104,880
- 22,739 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$115,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$179,999
- 39,265 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$107,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$99,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lamborghini Gallardo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Gallardo
Read recent reviews for the Lamborghini Gallardo
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating54 Reviews
Report abuse
Gallardoguy1,11/24/2005
Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination!
Related Lamborghini Gallardo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2016
- Used Audi S4 2010
- Used BMW X3 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2011
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2013
- Used Buick Cascada 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2011
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2010
- Used Audi S8 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2013
- Used Volvo XC60 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Mountain View CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Bridgeport CT
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Hayward CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Hollywood FL
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Miami FL
- Used Lamborghini Huracan New York NY
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Anaheim CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Santa Ana CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Phoenix AZ
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2017 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2014 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2015 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020