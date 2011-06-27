Close

Insanely fast, wickedly exotic,and highly exclusive, our 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo AWD finished in a unique Silver paint scheme embodies the wildest fantasies of automotive aficionados everywhere. Powered by a fierce 5.0 Liter V10 offering 500hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that does zero to 60mph in a mind-bending 4.0 seconds! Masterfully designed, our All Wheel Drive Gallardo is equipped with wow factors beyond words, just check out our huge carbon ceramic brakes and black-painted wheels. As if the ferocious roar of the V10 wasn't enough, the anything-but-subtle looks of this Gallardo are guaranteed to get you noticed again and again. Inside, you'll appreciate the leather-trimmed seats, premium audio system, rearview camera, and a large color touchscreen display. Extreme in style, performance and determination, our Lamborghini Gallardo was built for those who dare to experience the visceral art of forward momentum. Reward yourself with membership to the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

10 Combined MPG ( 8 City/ 14 Highway)

VIN: ZHWGU11S14LA00676

Stock: A00676

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020