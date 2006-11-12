Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me

30 listings
Gallardo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  • 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Gallardo

    44,161 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,979

    Details
  • 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    45,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,900

    Details
  • 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2007 Lamborghini Gallardo

    9,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $103,000

    Details
  • 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo in Yellow
    used

    2005 Lamborghini Gallardo

    29,747 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $89,990

    Details
  • 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    23,996 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $94,988

    Details
  • 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    37,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $98,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Orange
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    1,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $119,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

    16,632 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,993

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Yellow
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    9,191 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $109,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

    23,888 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $82,991

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    10,851 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $102,991

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in Gray
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

    9,189 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $199,999

    Details
  • 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

    33,022 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $80,985

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Yellow
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    16,465 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $104,880

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    22,739 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $115,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $179,999

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in Yellow
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

    39,265 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $107,999

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,900

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Gallardo
  4. Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo

Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Gallardo

Read recent reviews for the Lamborghini Gallardo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Kristen's pride
lotus,12/11/2006
This car is the best car ive ever driven its fun, fast, and handles like its on rails. not to mention the reaction it provokes amongst onlookers. Audis design of the interior makes this car a lot more driver friendly. Be prepared for the extra money for proper maintenance and VIP parking.
Report abuse
