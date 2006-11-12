Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,161 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$89,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COMNEW ARRIVAL!! LOCALLY OWNED STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A FIRST GEN GALLARDO!! OVER $20K IN SERVICE INVOICES!!!!! ROUTINELY SERVICED AT MOTORCARS OF ATLANTA AND HAS HAD A NEW CLUTCH PUT IN RECENTLY. TONS OF TASTEFUL MODS!! $4000 ESCORT HARDWIRED RADAR PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED AND FRONT-END CLEARBRA. CUSTOM $5000 SOUND SYSTEM WITH AFTERMARKET ILLUMINATED SUBWOOFER AND JL AMP!! GIALLO MIDAS METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT WITH NERO INTERIOR AND GIALLO STITCHING. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE: LP560 FRONT BUMPER AFTERMARKET REAR SPOILER SMOKED REAR TAIL LIGHTS 5.0L V10 WITH 520 HP AND AWDE GEAR SEQUENTIAL MANUAL TRANSMISSION YELLOW PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS 19 CASSIOPEIA WHEELS FRONT AXLE LIFT AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU12T96LA03724
Stock: C3724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,900
First Ford - Fall River / Massachusetts
First Ford - MA is honored to offer this great 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo in Yellow Beautifully equipped with Gold Check Certified Certified, Leather, 3.08 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Lamborghini Multimedia System, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Reverse sensing system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter! Certification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T26LA03702
Stock: F7963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 9,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$103,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2007 Lamborghini Gallardo AWD Coupe***Navigation System***Premium Audio***Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium 2-Tone Interior Leather***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Bucket Seats***Power Seats***Illuminated Entry***Adaptive Suspension***Lifting System***High Intensity Discharge Headlamps***Headlamp Cleaning***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Security System***Callisto Front 19" x 8.5"/Rear 19" x 11" Alloy Wheels***5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC Engine***6-Speed E-Gear Transmission***Blu Fontus Metallic Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Fully Loaded!!! ONLY 9,990 Miles!!! Excellent Condition!!! All Wheel Drive!!! Fully Serviced!!! Gorgeous Color Combination!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU12T87LA04767
Stock: P2884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 29,747 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$89,990
Fafama Auto Sales - Milford / Massachusetts
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats. This Lamborghini Gallardo also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Premium Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control - Contact Sales Department at 508-381-6070 or fafamaleads@comcast.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (8 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU11S55LA01976
Stock: 11370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 23,996 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$94,988
A1 Motor Group - San Jose / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T57LA04473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$98,995
RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington
Check out all our inventory @ www.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T17LA04177
Stock: 20-511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Orange 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder AWD Electronically Controlled Manual 5.0L DOHC MPFI 40V V10Odometer is 11484 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22TX8LA07290
Stock: SG-000290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 16,632 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2008 Lamborghini GallardoArancio Borealis Tri-Coat Exterior over Nero Perseus Interior Only 16,632 miles!V10 5L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE6 Speed E Gear Manual Transmission (Originally $10,000):automatic clutchsequential shiftpaddle shiftersautomatic mode VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V10 5L Engine520 Horsepower376 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed E-Gear M Transmission (automatic clutch/sequential shift)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU12T88LA06181
Stock: A60181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 9,191 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$109,995
Auto Europe - Birmingham / Michigan
This is a 2 owner, clean Carfax, Gallardo Spyder with only 9191 miles. The current owner bought it 4 years ago and has seasonal stored and serviced it with us the entire time. The clutch was just measured and has 73% left; new tires installed by us 2000 miles ago; factory entertainment system replaced with a Pioneer unit which includes Apple Car Play and backup camera. The car has very high quality paint protection installed and there is not a pic or blemish on the finish. Classic Gallardo color combo, no excuse example. 12v Power Outlet, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T08LA07508
Stock: 07808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 23,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$82,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Insanely fast, wickedly exotic,and highly exclusive, our 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo AWD finished in a unique Silver paint scheme embodies the wildest fantasies of automotive aficionados everywhere. Powered by a fierce 5.0 Liter V10 offering 500hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that does zero to 60mph in a mind-bending 4.0 seconds! Masterfully designed, our All Wheel Drive Gallardo is equipped with wow factors beyond words, just check out our huge carbon ceramic brakes and black-painted wheels. As if the ferocious roar of the V10 wasn't enough, the anything-but-subtle looks of this Gallardo are guaranteed to get you noticed again and again. Inside, you'll appreciate the leather-trimmed seats, premium audio system, rearview camera, and a large color touchscreen display. Extreme in style, performance and determination, our Lamborghini Gallardo was built for those who dare to experience the visceral art of forward momentum. Reward yourself with membership to the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (8 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU11S14LA00676
Stock: A00676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 10,851 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$102,991
Antwerpen Hyundai Clarksville - Clarksville / Maryland
Home Delivery! 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Base Celeste Phoebe Blu Scylla w/Leather Seat Trim or Alcantara Interior.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T48LA06782
Stock: 1145P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 9,189 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$199,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU43T68LA06941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$80,985
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 5.0L 10 CYLINDER 10cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe 5.0L V10 F Dohc 40V Gasoline All Wheel Drive !!! Sharp Looking Car !!! Clean AutoCheck Report !!! This Lamborghini Gallardo is equipped with 6 Speed Automatic Transmission !!! 6 CD changer with premium Sound system !! Xenon head lights !!! Rear Spoiler !!! Power windows !! Power door Locks !!! Power mirrors !!! Power seats with memory !!! Premium wheels !!! Extra clean inside & outside !!! Extended warranty is available !!! The vehicle qualifies for our financing special !!! Please contact our friendly sales department for further details at 630-241-2424 or visit us for more information and pictures at WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Overhead Console, PCM, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (8 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU11S64LA01094
Stock: G690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-20-2018
- 16,465 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$104,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this just serviced 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder finished in the stunning "Giallo Midas" exterior paint over a Nero Perseus leather interior. This meticulously maintained Gallardo features the Callisto Rims finished in Black, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, Lamborghini Branding Package, Travel Package, Unicolor Sportivo Interior, Perforated Leather Interior, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, E-Gear Transmission, plus much more. This Gallardo has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T58LA06449
Stock: 8LA06449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 22,739 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$115,995
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder--Giallo Midas Yellow,Nero Black Top on Nero Perseus Leather Interior with Yellow Trim,NAVIGATION,LOW 20k Miles,E/Gear Transmission,Heated Seats,19 Inch Alloy Wheel Package,Clean CarFax.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T48LA05826
Stock: 5826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2014
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$179,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU43T48LA06727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,265 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$107,999
Monaco Motor Group - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU43T28LA07133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$99,900
Dioguardi Auto Sales, Inc. - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T68LA05892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Gallardo
- 5(75%)
- 4(25%)
