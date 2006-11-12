Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COMNEW ARRIVAL!! LOCALLY OWNED STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A FIRST GEN GALLARDO!! OVER $20K IN SERVICE INVOICES!!!!! ROUTINELY SERVICED AT MOTORCARS OF ATLANTA AND HAS HAD A NEW CLUTCH PUT IN RECENTLY. TONS OF TASTEFUL MODS!! $4000 ESCORT HARDWIRED RADAR PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED AND FRONT-END CLEARBRA. CUSTOM $5000 SOUND SYSTEM WITH AFTERMARKET ILLUMINATED SUBWOOFER AND JL AMP!! GIALLO MIDAS METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT WITH NERO INTERIOR AND GIALLO STITCHING. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE: LP560 FRONT BUMPER AFTERMARKET REAR SPOILER SMOKED REAR TAIL LIGHTS 5.0L V10 WITH 520 HP AND AWDE GEAR SEQUENTIAL MANUAL TRANSMISSION YELLOW PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS 19 CASSIOPEIA WHEELS FRONT AXLE LIFT AND MORE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWGU12T96LA03724

Stock: C3724

Certified Pre-Owned: No

