Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2

    10,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $124,000

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2

    24,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $119,988

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica

    1,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $199,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

    7,800 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $138,850

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2

    5,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $132,880

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

    10,848 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,891

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 in Black
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

    16,654 miles

    $132,982

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder in White
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder

    24,105 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $124,980

    Details
  • 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera in Yellow
    used

    2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

    13,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $154,900

    Details
  • 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2

    15,509 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $127,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 in Black
    used

    2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2

    26,806 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $135,500

    Details
  • 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4
    used

    2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4

    16,674 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $117,999

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Orange
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    1,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $119,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

    16,632 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,993

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Yellow
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    9,191 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $109,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    10,851 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $102,991

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in Gray
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

    9,189 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $199,999

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Yellow
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    16,465 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $104,880

    Details

