Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me
- 10,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$124,000
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Gallardo LP550-2, 2D Coupe, 5.2L V10 DOHC 40V, Automated Manual Transmission, RWD, Nero Noctis, Nero Perseus w/Smooth Leather Sport Seats. Nero Noctis 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 RWD Automated Manual Transmission 5.2L V10 DOHC 40VOdometer is 8432 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Exotic styling; tenacious traction; forgiving all-wheel-drive handling; ferocious power; fantastic noises. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ3DLA12735
Stock: SG-L06735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2018
- 24,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$119,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP 550-2. V10 5.2 LITER 550 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. 2 KEYS. 215K MSRP. BUILD SHEET AVAILABLE. VERY WELL KEPT & NEVER ABUSED OR LAUNCHED IN LAUNCH CONTROL (YES WE HAVE PROOF). WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. RECENT PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED LOCALLY AT NORWOOD AUTO ITALIA. ICE COLD A/C SYSTEM RECENTLY SERVICED & RECHARGED. PAINTED BEAUTIFUL ROSSO EFESTO (METALLIC RED) $7260 UPGRADE. EQUIPPED WITH FRONT NOSE AIR LIFT. DIAMOND STITCHED INTERIOR & HEADLINER. CLEAR ENGINE BONNET COVER. NAVI. HEATED SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA. GLOSS BLACK 19 INCH 2 PIECE CALLISTO WHEELS WRAPPED IN PIRELLI P ZERO TIRES. CROSS DRILLED ROTORS WITH PLENTY OF LIFE ON THE BRAKES. BLUETOOTH/USB CONNECTIVITY. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ0DLA13664
Stock: A13664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$199,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU7AJ8DLA13323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$138,850
Wholesale Auto Purchasing - Frankenmuth / Michigan
2013 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP560-4 V10 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, VERY LIMITED FINAL SPECIAL EDITION SERIES. HEAD TURNER! OMG LOOK AT THIS-WHOA!!!!! 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 CPE equipped with a 5.2L 560HP V10 engine, AWD and a 6-speed E-Gear (auto & paddle shift) transmission. This car is finished in a gorgeous Grigio Lynx (Metallic Gray) exterior color and Nero Perseus (Black) full leather interior along with Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and Silver contrast stitching throughout. Recently & Only Serviced At Lamborghini Dealer All Receipts Books/Manuals Two Sets Of Keys Car Cover Battery Tender This Lambo Needs NOTHING!!!!!!! This Gallardo is in showroom condition and comes fully equipped including Gorgeous Grigio Lynx Metallic Gray Pearl Exterior!! Genuine Nero Perseus (Black) heated leather interior along with Platinum Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and contrast stitching throughout the Interior!!! Fully Loaded With All Power Options Navigation Rear Camera Power Adjustable Seats Rear Hatch LED Lighting. Push Button Self Leveling System For This Hard To Pull In Situations! Professionally Installed Passport Radar Cost $3500. Vehicle Has Been 100% Fully Wrapped With 3M Xpel Clear Coat Protections And Ceramic Pro. This Gallardo Is As In New Condition As They Can Get. Absolute Gem, Stored Pampered Babied Not Flaw On The Whole Vehicle. A True Example Of Excellence! This Thing Turns Heads Wherever It Goes NOT Another One Like It In The World She's A True Example Of Fine Engineering And Quality! Be A Proud Owner Of This Impeccable Lamborghini. Carbon Fiber Side Skirts Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler Lip, 20inch Powder-coated Chrome Jolly Rancher Candy Red Rohana Wheels With Pirelli Tires. Pictures DO NOT Do The Justice These Wheels Are Unbelievably Gorgeous And Set This Car Off To The Fullest! Only 7800 Babied Miles. Shipping Included Anywhere in the Continental US. SAVE THOUSANDS buying from us. Good luck finding one this nice at this price!! CALL NOW because it will go
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5AU8DLA13109
Stock: WAP1590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$132,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present the low-mile 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo finished in the "Nero Noctis" exterior paint over a Nero Perseus leather interior with Q-Citura stitching. This stunning LP550-2 feature Brake Calipers Painted in Orange, Navigation System, Twin 5-Spoke Wheels in Satin Diamond Cut Finish, Front Vehicle Lift System, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, plus much more. Our Factory Certified Technicians have completed Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection and replaced all 4 tires as well as performing the recommended annual service. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ6DLA13586
Stock: DLA13586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 10,848 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$139,891
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2013 Lamborghini Gallardo 2D CoupeLP560-4Black 5.2L V10 DOHC 40VAWD 6-Speed Manual with E-Gear ShiftingClean Carfax.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 595 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5AU4DLA13432
Stock: G1018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 16,654 miles
$132,982
Warren Henry Auto Group - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5AU9DLA13068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,105 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$124,980
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***GALLARDO LP560-4 EDITION ORIGINAL MSRP OF $251,740 552HP DOHC V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL E-GEAR SHIFT TRANSMISSION AND AWD BIANCO MONOCEROUS WHITE CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS CONVERTIBLE TOP NERO PERSEUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM INTERIOR WITH DIAMOND STITCHED TWO TONE POWER HEATED FRONT SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL PIONEER MIXTRAX TOUCHSCREEN HD AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY PREMIUM SOUND WITH 4 SPEAKERS AND SUBWOOFER REVERSE BACKUP CAMERA DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH ONE KEY POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP ADJUSTABLE LIFTING FRONT SUSPENSION POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS AUTOMATIC DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH BI-XENON AUTO LEVELING HEADLIGHTS 19 INCH APOLLO MATTE BLACK FINISH PAINTED PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS PIRELLI P-ZERO FRONT AND REAR TIRES STAGGERED P235/35/ZR19 FRONT P295/30ZR REAR BREMBO PERFORMANCE 4 WHEEL VENTILATED DISC BRAKES TWIN EXIT DUAL EXHAUST SYSTEM REAR SPOILER TINTED GLASS FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Gallardo LP560-4, 2D Coupe, 5.2L V10 DOHC 40V, 6-Speed Manual with E-Gear Shifting, AWD, White, Leather, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Leather Sport Seats, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.White 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 AWD 5.2L V10 DOHC 40VAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU6AU9DLA12914
Stock: ALA12914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 13,585 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$154,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Now offering free shipping nationwide for a limited time only! Introducing the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Coupe, fully serviced and in perfect condition with a beautiful color combination! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superlegerra Coupe, but did not want to pay the new car price or get harassed at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edition without the stress! This carbon fiber wearing lightweight edition Lamborghini is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera has a $267,880 MSRP and include: Super Trofeo Race Exhaust Travel Package - $750 Multimedia System + - $3,250 Brake Calipers, Silver - $850 LED Lights Package - $750 Floor Mats - $750 Carbon Fiber Engine Bay - $4,235 High Rear Wing - $6,500 HomeLINK - $550 Rear View Camera - $2,600 Carbon Package - $4,150 Anti Theft System - $800 Power Everything AND MORE! This eye catching 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera is a gorgeous and rare Giallo Midas Exterior with a Black Alcantara interior with suade seating and carbon fiber! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, all parts are original and vehicle is ready to make the new owner extremely happy! You are worry-free when bidding on this beautiful 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Coupe. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2012 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP 570-4 SUPERLEGERRA FOR $1,304 A MONTH WITH $31,980 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT- PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR OWN STATE. PAYMENTS ARE ADVERTSIED FOR 144 MONTHS AT 6.75%! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL AND WORK A DEAL OUT at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 - Call anytime! We hope you are our next satisfied online buyer. Good luck and happy bidding. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU7AJ9CLA11854
Stock: A11854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 15,509 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$127,995
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
RARE COLOR COMBO ** BICOLORE EDITION ** SUEDE & LEATHER COMBO WITH BLUE STITCHING ** CLEAR PAINT PROTECTIVE VINYL WRAP ** COMPLETELY READY TO GO ** WHAT A HEAD TURNER ** GREAT VALUE ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ3CLA11695
Stock: INV1748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,806 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$135,500
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Awesome 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo by appointment only and pre*qualified / vehicle isn't kept on the lot. Visit our website www.luxuryimportsky.com for additional information and photos on this vehecle or call us today at (859) 746-2277 for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ8CLA11305
Stock: A11305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,674 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$117,999
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Giallo Halys 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 AWD 6-Speed Manual with E-Gear Shifting 5.2L V10 DI DOHC 40V Power passenger, Giallo Taurus w/Leather Seat Trim or Alcantara Seat Upholstery w/Additional Leather, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Front 19 x 8.5/Rear 19 x 11 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera.Odometer is 2369 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU54T69LA08355
Stock: A08355C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 1,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Orange 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder AWD Electronically Controlled Manual 5.0L DOHC MPFI 40V V10Odometer is 11484 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22TX8LA07290
Stock: SG-000290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 16,632 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2008 Lamborghini GallardoArancio Borealis Tri-Coat Exterior over Nero Perseus Interior Only 16,632 miles!V10 5L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE6 Speed E Gear Manual Transmission (Originally $10,000):automatic clutchsequential shiftpaddle shiftersautomatic mode VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V10 5L Engine520 Horsepower376 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed E-Gear M Transmission (automatic clutch/sequential shift)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU12T88LA06181
Stock: A60181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 9,191 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$109,995
Auto Europe - Birmingham / Michigan
This is a 2 owner, clean Carfax, Gallardo Spyder with only 9191 miles. The current owner bought it 4 years ago and has seasonal stored and serviced it with us the entire time. The clutch was just measured and has 73% left; new tires installed by us 2000 miles ago; factory entertainment system replaced with a Pioneer unit which includes Apple Car Play and backup camera. The car has very high quality paint protection installed and there is not a pic or blemish on the finish. Classic Gallardo color combo, no excuse example. 12v Power Outlet, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T08LA07508
Stock: 07808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 10,851 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$102,991
Antwerpen Hyundai Clarksville - Clarksville / Maryland
Home Delivery! 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Base Celeste Phoebe Blu Scylla w/Leather Seat Trim or Alcantara Interior.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T48LA06782
Stock: 1145P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 9,189 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$199,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU43T68LA06941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,465 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$104,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this just serviced 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder finished in the stunning "Giallo Midas" exterior paint over a Nero Perseus leather interior. This meticulously maintained Gallardo features the Callisto Rims finished in Black, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, Lamborghini Branding Package, Travel Package, Unicolor Sportivo Interior, Perforated Leather Interior, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, E-Gear Transmission, plus much more. This Gallardo has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T58LA06449
Stock: 8LA06449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
