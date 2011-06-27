Vehicle overview

The 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo does not appear to have been designed by Industrial Light & Magic for "Star Wars." It isn't wider than a Chevy Silverado. The doors don't slice and dice and make julienne fries. These are some of the attributes common to Lamborghinis of the past 30 years -- a wild mix of sports cars that took the word "exotic" to an entirely new level. But cars like the Countach, Diablo and most recently, Murcielago, were not only wildly expensive, but they could also be cumbersome to drive. The Gallardo is only really expensive (versus wildly), and with saner dimensions, traditional doors and a more habitable cockpit, it is the first Lamborghini in decades to be considered actually livable. And what a life it must be.

Joining the Gallardo coupe this year is the Spyder convertible, which adds that wonderful sun-on-your-shoulders feeling to the already well-established levels of high-speed fun. Cutting the roof off a car tends to impinge upon such fun, but 250 pounds of structural reinforcement not only doesn't impinge, it blesses this baby Lambo with unyielding integrity. Its confidence and composure over all but the most severe pavement ripples will quickly have you flinging the nubile exotic through twists, turns and dips like Fred and Ginger -- or Joey Fatone and that blonde girl from "Dancing with the Stars," if you have no idea who Fred and Ginger are.

Though hyperbole is always dangerous, it's hard to describe the 2007 Gallardo as anything but Lamborghini's best car ever. Perhaps not the most memorable nor the most likely to be a timeless classic, but in terms of actual driving acumen, it can't be topped. Sure, the baby bull may not have the outrageousness of the Murcielago, but in all other respects it's a better overall package.

The Gallardo's primary competition, however, comes not from the Murcielago but from the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the Ferrari F430 and the Porsche 911 Turbo. The related Audi R8 is also incredibly impressive, while being vastly cheaper. The Ferrari and Porsche in particular are more adept road machines than the Lambo, and all would make worthy additions to any (amazing) garage. But so much of the exotic car class is about style and flash. The 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo certainly has plenty of both, even if it doesn't boast absurdly large wings and scissor doors.