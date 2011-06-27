  1. Home
2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Prodigious V10 power, ferocious traction of all-wheel drive, seductive engine and exhaust noise, Spyder's top-down fun, standout styling.
  • Not quite as nimble as some of its competitors, at-the-limit brake feel could be better, choppy ride even by exotic car standards.
List Price Estimate
$53,055 - $91,367
Edmunds' Expert Review

Balanced all-wheel-drive handling and a great Audi-inspired interior make the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo a surprisingly livable exotic.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo does not appear to have been designed by Industrial Light & Magic for "Star Wars." It isn't wider than a Chevy Silverado. The doors don't slice and dice and make julienne fries. These are some of the attributes common to Lamborghinis of the past 30 years -- a wild mix of sports cars that took the word "exotic" to an entirely new level. But cars like the Countach, Diablo and most recently, Murcielago, were not only wildly expensive, but they could also be cumbersome to drive. The Gallardo is only really expensive (versus wildly), and with saner dimensions, traditional doors and a more habitable cockpit, it is the first Lamborghini in decades to be considered actually livable. And what a life it must be.

Joining the Gallardo coupe this year is the Spyder convertible, which adds that wonderful sun-on-your-shoulders feeling to the already well-established levels of high-speed fun. Cutting the roof off a car tends to impinge upon such fun, but 250 pounds of structural reinforcement not only doesn't impinge, it blesses this baby Lambo with unyielding integrity. Its confidence and composure over all but the most severe pavement ripples will quickly have you flinging the nubile exotic through twists, turns and dips like Fred and Ginger -- or Joey Fatone and that blonde girl from "Dancing with the Stars," if you have no idea who Fred and Ginger are.

Though hyperbole is always dangerous, it's hard to describe the 2007 Gallardo as anything but Lamborghini's best car ever. Perhaps not the most memorable nor the most likely to be a timeless classic, but in terms of actual driving acumen, it can't be topped. Sure, the baby bull may not have the outrageousness of the Murcielago, but in all other respects it's a better overall package.

The Gallardo's primary competition, however, comes not from the Murcielago but from the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the Ferrari F430 and the Porsche 911 Turbo. The related Audi R8 is also incredibly impressive, while being vastly cheaper. The Ferrari and Porsche in particular are more adept road machines than the Lambo, and all would make worthy additions to any (amazing) garage. But so much of the exotic car class is about style and flash. The 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo certainly has plenty of both, even if it doesn't boast absurdly large wings and scissor doors.

2007 Lamborghini Gallardo models

The 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo is a two-seat high-performance exotic sports car available in coupe and convertible (Spyder) body styles. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, automatic extending rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a four-speaker stereo with six-CD changer and two auxiliary audio jacks, and the multimedia control interface virtually identical to Audi's MMI system. The Spyder convertible adds a fully powered soft top and integrated tonneau cover. Options include a suspension lift system to prevent front spoiler scrapes, a rearview camera, garage door opener, heated mirrors, navigation system, trip computer and an in-car television that displays on the in-dash multimedia LCD screen. Lamborghini also offers a variety of special-order "Privilegio" options, most of which involve specialty colors and trims.

2007 Highlights

A convertible Lamborghini Gallardo known as the Spyder debuts for 2007.

Performance & mpg

The Gallardo is powered by a 5.0-liter V10 producing 512 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. All Gallardos sport all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission with gated metal shifter is standard, while a six-speed automanual transmission known as e-gear is optional. The sprint from zero to 60 mph should take around 4 seconds.

Safety

The Gallardo comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and side airbags. A rearview camera is optional, while a spoiler deploys at 75 mph for added downforce.

Driving

At full throttle, the V10 produces a sweet soundtrack truly befitting a Lamborghini. With 512 hp on tap, the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo is capable of warp speed from any gear. It's true that the big V10 and all-wheel-drive system do make the Gallardo a bit portly for this class of car, and it has been hyperbolically described as feeling like "a faster, more expensive Audi TT." Therefore, it doesn't quite provide the same razor's-edge responsiveness that one can get from, say, a Ferrari F430. Additionally, the brakes, though immensely powerful, can be inconsistent in feel when pushed to their limit. There's still plenty to like about the Gallardo, though, particularly the Spyder, which provides the thrilling combination of Lamborghini thrills and top-down sunshine.

Interior

The Audi influence is obvious inside the Gallardo, with plenty of properly fitting leather and soft-touch materials. The cockpit features comfortable seating that won't leave you reaching for the painkillers, while the driving position is a big improvement over past Lambos. The Lamborghini version of Audi's MMI electronics interface is a bit counterintuitive, as the control knob and accompanying buttons are placed next to the screen rather than near the shifter. Essentially, it takes the driver's eyes off the road for too long -- and in a car that can go 195 mph, that's never a good thing.

Though not as flamboyant as the exterior, the interior styling is still suitable for a vehicle that commands such a high price of admission. Like everything Audi touches, build and materials quality is excellent. Storage space is minimal; just a bit of room is available behind the seats of the coupe and in the nose-mounted trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Italian bull
Nera 78,05/08/2008
I bought the Nera Gallardo. Changed exhaust but now its too loud for any phone conversation inside! Goes over 150mph effortlessly. Brakes are amazing at high speeds but too hard at low speed. Ride is not harsh even for long drives. Not an everyday drive as one gets tired of all the attention and everyone from sports motorcycles to trucks want to race it. Gets around 12- 14 mpg (who cares). Corvette may be cheaper and numbers may be superior but how many of those do you see in a day?
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
512 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
512 hp @ 8000 rpm
More about the 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo

Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Overview

The Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo is offered in the following submodels: Gallardo Coupe, Gallardo Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6M), Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6M), and 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6AM).

