Vehicle overview

The V10-powered 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo might be the little brother to the V12-powered Aventador supercar. But it'd be wrong to see the Gallardo as a major step down from all-out road-going supremacy because in some ways it's actually better than the Aventador, and not just in terms of performance.

In all likelihood, the Gallardo will turn just as many heads as any supercar. It's also a valid assumption that the so-called baby Lambo will deliver similar thrills behind the wheel, unless you have regular access to a racetrack. Where it figuratively pulls away is in how it behaves under normal conditions. With a smaller footprint, better visibility and conventionally hinged doors, the Gallardo is comparably easy to live with on a daily basis.

Much of this can be attributed to parent company Audi, which managed to exorcise many of the demons of Lamborghinis past without diluting the potent solution that makes Lamborghinis so wildly desirable. This year sees only a few changes, as rumors point to a replacement model for 2014. The Gallardo lineup receives a styling update to the front and rear of the LP560-4 models, and last year's Trofeo Stradale special edition has been replaced by the LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica.

So if you have a quarter-million dollars to spend on a car, there's no reason to overlook the 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo. Even as it approaches the end of its production, we find it just as desirable as the Aston Martin Virage (or for that matter, almost any Aston), Ferrari 458 Italia and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Mild exotics like the Audi R8 and higher-end Porsche 911 models provide comparable thrills, but are notably less distinctive. In any case, if you're considering any of these exotics, consider us jealous.