  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Gallardo
  4. Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exotic styling and power, tenacious traction, makes all the right noises.
  • Less tossable than some competitors, stiff-legged ride, exotic price.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$82,336 - $124,864
Used Gallardo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Italian passion and German engineering combine to make the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo a wild, yet civilized supercar. For those with large enough bank accounts, we are green with envy.

Vehicle overview

Just because the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo is the Italian supercar maker's entry-level model, don't assume it is a lesser exotic sports car. One only has to take a look at the figures to realize that this baby Lambo is the real deal. A mid-mounted V10 that churns out 552 horsepower, acceleration to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds, a 199 mph top speed and a price tag that starts over $200,000 should all do it for you.

What the numbers don't say, however, is just as important. Unlike most Lamborghinis from the past, the Gallardo is pretty driver-friendly, with a civilized and comfortable cabin, top-notch materials and tasteful design. By comparison, many precious Lamborghinis were saddled with hot and stifling cockpits, poor visibility and questionable ergonomics.

As Lamborghini's kindler, gentler supercar, the Gallardo has outsold every model in the company's history -- at last count, more than 9,000 examples have been built. Since its debut in 2003, the Gallardo has seen its share of improvements, and 2010 is no different. In addition to last year's all-wheel-drive Gallardo LP 560-4 coupe, a new Spyder model joined the lineup late in the 2009 model year. This convertible version features a power-retractable cloth top, along with pop-up roll bars and a glass rear window that also doubles as a wind deflector.

For true driving enthusiasts, there is a new special-edition Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni model. Named for the recently retired Lamborghini test-driver, this exclusive model (limited to only 250 examples) honors Balboni by embodying his particular driving style. Balboni's ability to artfully slide a car in graceful arcs at extraordinary speeds is legendary, and the Gallardo bearing his name is tailored to deliver that very type of entertainment. By implementing a rear-wheel-drive-only layout along with a revised suspension, limited-slip differential and many other tweaks, this model is sure to bring Balboni's sly smile to any driver's face.

Whichever Gallardo tickles your fancy, there's no doubt that this futuristic wedgelike supercar will attract attention and deliver jaw-dropping performance. At its stratospherically high price, there are a few other exotics that compete against the Gallardo. The new Ferrari 458 Italia is its most direct competitor, but we would also consider the higher-end Porsche 911 GT3 variants as well as the closely related Audi R8. In any case, the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo has proven it can play with the big boys, thereby dismissing any concerns regarding its entry-level label.

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo models

The 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo is an exotic sports car. It is offered as the Gallardo LP 560-4 in either coupe or spyder versions as well as the limited-edition LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni model.

Standard equipment for either the coupe or spyder LP 560-4 models includes 19-inch alloy wheels, an automatically extending rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, power-folding outside mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, power seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a multimedia driver interface similar to Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system and a four-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jacks and iPod integration.

The LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni model distinguishes itself with a white and gold stripe that runs from nose to tail. This special model also adds a clear engine cover, a rearview camera, a navigation system, Bluetooth and an adjustable front suspension that helps avert front spoiler scrapes -- all of which are available as options on the LP560-4 models.

Add-ons are numerous, with some options bundled into packages. The Travel package adds a cupholder, a luggage net behind the seats and a small storage compartment next to the steering wheel. There are also several packages that add varying degrees of carbon-fiber or leather interior trim. Stand-alone options include upgraded alloy wheels, Alcantara upholstery, fitted luggage and heated seats. Lamborghini also offers its "Ad Personam" customization program, which gives the buyer extensive input into exterior and interior color combinations.

2010 Highlights

Two new models join the Lamborghini Gallardo lineup for 2010. A Spyder version of the LP 560-4 was introduced late in 2009 and a rear-wheel-drive version debuts this year. The limited-edition rear-drive model, named for the company's longtime test-driver, Valentino Balboni is a nod to his tail-happy antics.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 coupe and spyder are powered by a mid-mounted 5.0-liter V10 engine that sends a massive 552 hp and 398 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. The LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni produces 542 hp, and power is sent only to the rear wheels. All Gallardos feature a six-speed manual transmission with gated metal shifter as standard, while an automated six-speed sequential-shift manual transmission known as e-gear is optional. The LP 560-4 is expected to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in the mid-3.0-second range, with the LP 550-2 following by a few tenths of a second. The EPA estimates fuel economy for Gallardos with the e-gear transmission at 14/20 mpg for the city/highway and 16 mpg in combined driving. The manual transmission is expected to deliver 12/20/15 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo includes antilock brakes, stability control and side airbags.

Driving

The 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo's performance is just as otherworldly as one would expect from any exotic sports car. The V10 power plant shrieks off the line as the revs climb toward redline. Compared to models from rival manufacturer Ferrari, the LP 560-4 is slightly less nimble and tossable. It is, however, perfectly at home blasting down the highway and carving through high-speed sweepers.

The LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni is a different beast, altogether. Signore Balboni's reputation for lurid powerslides has found its way into this special-edition model. Breaking the rear wheels loose and inducing wild oversteer is only a quick tap away on the gas pedal, while numerous changes to the suspension and limited-slip diff allow the driver to hold and control this fishtail with considerable ease. Regardless of which Gallardo you may find yourself piloting, excitement and passion are guaranteed.

Interior

Unlike previous Lamborghini models, the 2010 Gallardo provides a fairly livable cabin, thanks in large part to influence from parent company Audi. Leather and soft-touch materials adorn much of the interior, as one might expect, but the switchgear, gauges and multimedia driver interface are essentially pulled from the Audi parts bin. Some might bemoan this distillation of Lamborghini's traditional Italian character, but most will appreciate Audi's injection of ergonomic know-how into the Gallardo's cockpit. Further advancements can be found in the fundamentally sound driving position and the comfortable and supportive seats.

However, the aforementioned multimedia interface leaves something to be desired, as the control knob and accompanying buttons are placed next to the screen rather than near the shifter, requiring altogether too much driver attention given the Gallardo's fearsome capabilities. Furthermore, storage space is negligible, and only the most limber drivers will find ingress and egress to their liking -- par for the course in this segment, perhaps, but some competing models provide supercar performance without requiring contortionist antics to get behind the wheel.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
550 hp @ 8000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo features & specs
More about the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo
More About This Model

In the fairly lonely farm country that surrounds Lamborghini headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, it can be a challenge on some hot summer days to invent the drama and beauty of Italy. Then again, hand us a 542-horsepower rear-wheel-drive Gallardo painted in 1970s-style smackdown Ithaca Green with a big white-and-gold stripe down the middle, and we could make beauty and drama happen in a damned landfill.

You're burning your retinas on the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 Valentino Balboni and, trust us, you cannot wait to drive it someday. Not a Lambo test goes by without our trying desperately to force some hot oversteer out of the usual all-wheel-drive Gallardo or Murcièlago chassis. Until today, the best we could hope for was a long lateral push over a massive slab of real estate. Now we have it all.

The last Lamborghini for the street with rear-wheel drive was the Diablo GT in 1999, which came with a 567-hp 5,992cc V12 created for GT2 racing. Since then, only some track versions have come with 2WD, such as the Murcièlago R-GT in 2003 developed with Reiter Engineering and Audi Sport.

So, it's been awhile. Not that the standard Gallardo with all wheels tugging is a pushover, but it isn't much of an intriguing driver's challenge in that legendary stay-alert Italian way. So now this has all been resolved with the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 Valentino Balboni.

All Hail Valentino!
Valentino Balboni is the most faithful and hard-working company test-driver Lamborghini will ever have in its history. He started back in April 1968 when he was 19 years old and continued until Italian government regulations forced him to retire as of October 2008. This is a Lamborghini lifer if ever there was one, and the man has witnessed it all.

On apprenticing with the legendary Bob Wallace, Lamborghini's first test-driver, Balboni recalls, "If you were in with Bob, you were fine. If you never managed to get in his good graces, then you were shut out. I remember doing one of our usual 1,000-km endurance runs from Bologna to Bari and back in a Countach and he didn't say but five words to me the whole way, and four of those were critiques of my driving."

On Ferruccio Lamborghini: "He hired me personally. He was really a good guy and he embodied that spirit of the independent benevolent company boss that still existed before the labor movement here in 1968. That was the dawn of the Miura and the final chapter of the original company. By then, Ferruccio had established a sense of mission and passion. We were all so young then and he was like a second papà."

Regarding the 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2, Balboni tells us, "Starting in the fall of 2008, I began getting phone calls from the technicians and they would ask me one question here and another there — what would I prefer in my ideal Lamborghini? After a while of this, I put it all together and went to ask them what they were doing calling me like this. Then around the time of my official retirement at 60, they came to me and told me what was up."

Balboni's Wish List
At the very least, anyone smart who has done a satisfying and crucial job for one company for 40 years knows what they like. "The most important ingredient for me," Balboni recounts, "was of course that the car be rear-wheel drive if at all possible. I learned all of my testing techniques driving some of the most exciting rear-wheel-drive sports cars, and I need that feel at the wheel and in the chassis if the car is to bear my name." (How many living guys can say this?)

Then Balboni requested that the standard shifter be a six-speed manual, even though he knows the vast majority of 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 buyers will choose the optional e-gear automated manual with column-mounted shift paddles as on our test car. Be a man! Shift it yourself! In this special case, we would stick with the manual, too, frankly.

He then naturally got into the suspension requests and there was the tire conversation, plus the inevitable (for a marketing and image maven like Lamborghini) paint and leather and wheel choices. There was also the chat about how to raise the threshold on stability-control intervention. It's also interesting that Balboni prefers to keep the ceramic brake discs as an option. It's a choice we understand as regards traditional pedal feel, but we do like our ceramics on such heady beasts as this.

Aesthetically speaking, the heritage-full Miura touches are plain to see on the outer paint mit stripes and inner leather echoing the stripes theme in Polar White leather. The 5.2-liter direct-injected V10 engine is naked under polycarbonate glass so you can contemplate its 542 hp at 8,000 rpm and 398 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Full Speed Ahead
We were so jazzed about finally sitting inside a modern rear-wheel-drive Lambo that it was hard to suppress the teenage squealing.

First off, though the output of the Balboni car's V10 is down 10 hp on the standard model in an effort to make it a little more tractable for better car control, the curb weight plummets 265 pounds to a nimble 3,042 pounds. By the math we learned at school, this means each horse of the AWD Gallardo pulls 6 pounds, while each nag of the LP550-2 pulls just 5.6 pounds.

In the absence of extra traction from the front axle chipping in, the RWD Balboni's acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) is estimated to be just two-tenths of a second arrears of the 4WD chassis, or 3.9 seconds. The Balboni's top speed is also 199 mph versus the LP560-4's 202 mph. It's all bloody fast, really, so no criticism coming from us. These little differences add a small amount of safety, too, if you really want to analyze it.

The Squiggly Bits
But the secret weapon is in that feel from the steering wheel, plus the work in chassis dynamics that Balboni contributed during the first half of 2009. "We also had an entire day flogging the final tester car around the Nürburgring," he says to us. "It was crucial to really perfect that already improved sense of turn-in at all the curves." And we can attest that wheel feel and turn-in and a more natural sense of weight shift are all there to be enjoyed. With stability control fully disengaged and the transmission and throttle set to Corsa (it was, after all, a hot, bone-dry day over empty roads), we went to work like never before in a Gallardo.

Springs and dampers have been given firmer rates (though still short of the stiff-legged Ferrari 430 Scuderia), and the front antiroll bar is notably stiffer for quicker steering response. While the front tires are standard Gallardo kit — Pirelli P Zero 235/35ZR19 91Y — the rear tires change to a harder-compound version of the standard 295/30ZR19 100Y for better wrangling of all that bull power being directed to the rear wheels. The rears also get a tread pattern created specifically for this car.

If the stability control is left engaged, and with everything else in Corsa, it only activates once you hammer the brakes, so we felt free to play even in this setup. There's always the limited-slip differential at work as well, optimized at 45 percent engagement for this car. Unsprung weight at the corners is lessened nicely by using the 19-inch Scorpius forged-aluminum wheels first unveiled with the Gallardo Superleggera in 2007.

It is howling good fun, guys. We have envisioned this more natural Gallardo every time the LP560-4 came up short in hot, dynamically challenging sections of road or track. With rear-wheel drive, the Gallardo is so liberating and yet demanding, and thus perfect. As we said before, all we would change would be to swap the e-gear automated tranny for a manual gearbox and exchange the good feel of the steel brake rotors for the power and fade resistance of the optional ceramics.

Clever Little Launch of a Huger Plan
In a touch of whimsy, the VW/Audi/Lamborghini powers that be have launched this 2010 Gallardo LP550-2 Valentino Balboni — or, better yet, this chassis — very discreetly. Despite the fact that a chorus of aficionados has been screaming for this sort of car since the late 1990s, Lamborghini is deliberately containing its glee.

Make no mistake about it, though, this is simply the first usage of a corporate rear-wheel-drive supercar chassis, and we're going to see a lot more of it in coming years. Both the Gallardo and Murcièlago — just for starters — are destined to get specific rear-wheel-drive models in addition to the current all-wheel-drive versions, and not in just Valentino Balboni-style limited editions.

Shipments of the LP550-2 Valentino Balboni — from the limited run of 250 units — start arriving in the U.S. by late October after the Europeans get theirs in mid-September. Pricing starts at $219,800, or 11 percent over the LP560-4.

A still spry Valentino Balboni has a current two-year contract with Lamborghini as a consultant through 2010, renewable ad infinitum. Hallelujah.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo Overview

The Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo is offered in the following submodels: Gallardo Coupe. Available styles include LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo.

Can't find a used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lamborghini Gallardo for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,610.

Find a used Lamborghini for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,056.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardo for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,347.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lamborghini lease specials
Check out Lamborghini Gallardo lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles